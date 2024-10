High pressure gets us milder heading into weekend

TONIGHT: Clear, Patchy Frost. Lo 38.

FRIDAY: Sunny, Seasonable. Hi 66. Lo 42.

SATURDAY: Sunny, Mild. Hi 70. Lo 44.

A little breezy at times but overall cool and manageable outdoors Thursday. We did manage to get to the 60 degree mark, which will please some with a taste for milder weather. Tonight will be clear and frosty again as lows dip into the 30s region-wide. Friday will start a warming trend going into the weekend. Expect a sunny day tomorrow with seasonable highs in the mid to upper 60s.

The trend of milder days will continue this weekend, with highs warming near 70° on Saturday and Sunday. Next week will be even warmer, with highs in the mid-70s! A large ridge of high pressure will prevent any rain chances for the next week, and there really isn’t a strong signal for rain beyond this week either. Overall, October will feature a dry and mild ending it appears.

-Meteorologists Dan Tomaso and Jackson Chastain

