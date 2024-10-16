Lancaster County estate executor allegedly stole nearly $30,000 from estate

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — An Ephrata man was charged after allegedly stealing nearly $30,000 from an estate when he was its executor.

According to the Ephrata Police Department, Dervin L. Bender, 58, who was assigned to manage an estate’s affairs, allegedly stole $27,760 from it over two years.

Bender was charged with theft by unlawful taking and financial exploitation of an adult or care-dependant person, according to police.

Bender was arranged on Oct. 15 before Magisterial District Judge Landis. Police say he was released on $10,000 unsecured bail.

