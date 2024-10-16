Open in App
    • abc27 News

    Lancaster County estate executor allegedly stole nearly $30,000 from estate

    By Brady Doran,

    2 days ago

    LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — An Ephrata man was charged after allegedly stealing nearly $30,000 from an estate when he was its executor.

    According to the Ephrata Police Department, Dervin L. Bender, 58, who was assigned to manage an estate’s affairs, allegedly stole $27,760 from it over two years.

    Bender was charged with theft by unlawful taking and financial exploitation of an adult or care-dependant person, according to police.

    Bender was arranged on Oct. 15 before Magisterial District Judge Landis. Police say he was released on $10,000 unsecured bail.

    This is a developing story. Stay with abc27 News as more information becomes available

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.

