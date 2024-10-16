E. coli found in Laredo’s water system

HARLINGEN, Texas ( Border Report ) — Residents in the South Texas border city of Laredo for days have had to boil water before using it after dangerous E. coli was found in the city’s water system.

The boil water order has been in effect since Thursday when officials first suspected E. coli contamination within the city’s water system.

On Monday night, city officials announced that the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality confirmed the deadly E. coli bacteria in at least two city tests including “one sample with high bacteria levels.”

Laredo Mayor Victor Treviño, who is a physician, says the issue is serious and has been warning the city’s 260,000 residents not to drink the water, use it for cleaning, or let children play in sprinklers, wading pools or other water activities.

“As a doctor, I want to advise the public that the health and safety of the public is paramount, and for that reason the city of Laredo is taking every precautionary measure until further information is known, especially the extent of the boil water notice and any associated health concerns,” Treviño said in a statement . “For now the public is advised to follow the City of Laredo’s recommended guidelines in the boil water notice. We will be keeping the public informed as this information develops over time.”

Several water distribution cites have been set up throughout the city including at churches, parks and Laredo College.

Officials offer these guidelines to avoid getting sick:

Bring water to a rolling boil for at least one minute before using it for drinking, cooking, or brushing teeth. Boiling effectively kills E. coli and other harmful bacteria.

It is safe for healthy adults to shower, but avoid swallowing any water. Consider using bottled water for sponge baths for young children or those with weakened immune systems to reduce the risk of accidental ingestion.

Give pets boiled or bottled water for drinking to ensure they do not consume contaminated water. Pets can be susceptible to E. coli, and some strains may be transmissible back to humans.

Wash hands with soap and tap water, but follow with a hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol for additional protection.

Laredo for decades has struggled with keeping clean water flowing through its taps.

A sewage plant across the Rio Grande in Nuevo Laredo has for years spewed sewage into the international river and threatened the health of Laredo residents.

The city’s aging infrastructure pipes have caused boil-water orders repeatedly in recent years. But the E. coli contamination with “high bacteria levels” is more serious than previous incidents, officials say.

In July 2023, a water line break caused low distribution pressure and forced residents to boil water for several days.

In February 2022, over 125,000 residents — half of the city’s population — had to boil water before using it for two weeks after cracks were found in a 36-inch wide main water line.

In September 2019, residents were forced to boil water for 11 days after water supplies were contaminated.

Sandra Sanchez can be reached at SSanchez@BorderReport.com.

