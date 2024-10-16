Celebrate National Cheese Curd Day with a brand-new flavor of curds at Culver’s

PRAIRIE DU SAC, Wis. (WFRV) – Tuesday, October 15 is National Cheese Curd Day, a holiday that Culver’s first created in 2015.

According to a release, Culver’s is celebrating the holiday by debuting a brand-new twist on their signature Wisconsin Cheese Curds.

Starting on National Cheese Curd Day, Culver’s locations nationwide will begin offering the newly arrived sweet and spicy Hot Honey Cheese Curds.

At Culver’s, October means Wisconsin Cheese Curds—and this year, we wanted to bring our guests the best celebration of curds yet. We’ve championed cheese curds for decades, and we’re always looking for ways to deliver uniquely delicious curd experiences to our guests. We can’t wait to see everyone’s response to the new Hot Honey Cheese Curds. Julie Fussner, chief marketing officer at Culver’s

Officials with Culver’s say the brand-new Hot Honey Cheese Curds still offer the same crunchy, golden-fried deliciousness of the signature Wisconsin Cheese Curds but a special Hot Honey breading will now give them a touch of sweet heat.

These new Hot Honey Cheese Curds are available for customers to purchase from now until October 31 or while supplies last.

Anyone interested in trying the brand-new twist on cheese curds can do so by clicking here to find a Culver’s location nearest to them.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.