Frosty Wednesday morning with a breezy afternoon

EVENING: Partly Cloudy, Cool. Hi 56.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Chilly. Lo 38.

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy, Breezy & Cool. Hi 54. Winds: NW 5-15 mph. Gusts to 20 mph.

The cool stretch continues today and Wednesday with highs stuck in the mid-50s. Passing clouds will be the order as an upper low spins over New England. Tomorrow will also be breezy again as the upper-low finally lifts out. Wednesday will likely be the chilliest day of this stretch. Keep alert for frost each morning this week. A few clouds and a slight breeze will likely prevent widespread issues, but patchy areas could start each day with some frost.

Although Thursday will still be cool, the sunshine should fully return in full. Eventually, temperatures will warm back into the 60s and 70s for Friday and the weekend. Pleasant October weather is ahead, but rainfall does look limited over the next 7-10 days, so keep that in mind.

-Meteorologist Eric Finkenbinder

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.