    • abc27 News

    Morning chills return as cooler airmass takes reigns

    By Brett ThackaraJackson Chastain,

    2 days ago

    TONIGHT: Cool, Dry. Lo 40. Winds WNW 0-5 mph.

    TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy, Cool. Hi 56. Lo 38.

    WEDNESDAY: Breezy, Cool. Hi 54. Lo 38.

    A sure sign that a much cooler airmass has moved in is temperatures getting into the 40s around dinnertime. Some areas in the Midstate have actually reached that mark as of writing. Tonight will feature partly cloudy skies and lows dipping to around 40°.

    The cool stretch continues Tuesday and Wednesday with highs stuck in the mid-50s. Passing clouds will be the order of the day. Wednesday will also be breezy again as the upper-low over New England early this week finally lifts out. Lows will bottom out in the 30s for many places Tuesday morning, becoming more widespread as the week goes on. The ridge and valley areas in particular could see overnight temperatures dip close to the freezing mark at times.

    Although Thursday will still be cool, sunshine should fully return. Eventually, temperatures will warm back into the 60s and 70s for Friday and next weekend. Pleasant October weather is ahead, but rainfall does look limited over the next 7-10 days.

    -Meteorologists Brett Thackara and Jackson Chastain

