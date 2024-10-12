Open in App
    • abc27 News

    Eleven transported after eating ‘toxic mushrooms’ in York County; FD

    By Kaylee Lindenmuth,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GGhxz_0w4ietgd00

    PEACH BOTTOM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Eleven people were taken to a York County hospital after firefighters said they ingested “toxic mushrooms.”

    The incident happened Friday night around 9:30 p.m. in the 200 block of Burke Road in Peach Bottom Township, not far from the Maryland state line.

    The Delta-Cardiff Volunteer Fire Company said they were called to assist with a “mass casualty incident.”

    Eleven people were taken to a York County hospital by ambulances from York and Lancaster Counties in Pennsylvania and Harford County in Maryland.

    Some of the patients were children, the fire company said.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.

