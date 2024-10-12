Eleven transported after eating ‘toxic mushrooms’ in York County; FD

PEACH BOTTOM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Eleven people were taken to a York County hospital after firefighters said they ingested “toxic mushrooms.”

The incident happened Friday night around 9:30 p.m. in the 200 block of Burke Road in Peach Bottom Township, not far from the Maryland state line.

The Delta-Cardiff Volunteer Fire Company said they were called to assist with a “mass casualty incident.”

Eleven people were taken to a York County hospital by ambulances from York and Lancaster Counties in Pennsylvania and Harford County in Maryland.

Some of the patients were children, the fire company said.

