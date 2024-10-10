Open in App
    • abc27 News

    One dead in Lancaster County crash

    By Brady Doran,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15y3dt_0w1k95DR00

    LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM)– A Lancaster County man died following a crash involving a pickup truck and a sedan on Wednesday, according to the coroner’s office.

    The coroner’s office responded to the intersection of Hossler Road and Breneman Road in Rapho Township for a vehicle accident with a rollover at 8:42 on Oct. 9.

    The coroner said the driver of the pickup truck, Eldon Kreider, 43, of Manheim Township, was pronounced deceased at 9:20 a.m. due to multiple traumatic injuries.

    He was transported to the Lancaster County Forensic Center for further investigation, the Coroner’s Office said. An autopsy confirmed the cause of death to be traumatic injuries and the manner of death was ruled an accident.

    This is a developing story. Stay with abc27 News as more information becomes available

