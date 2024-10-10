Open in App
    Hershey unveils “Ultimate Trick-or-Treating Hack” Halloween costume

    By Mac Bell,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03n4m2_0w1k5ivt00

    HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Hershey Company recently unveiled a Halloween Trick-or-Treating costume design that will allow you to enjoy the best of both worlds.

    According to the Hershey Company, Reese’s and Kit Kat brands have come together to introduce a clever “Trick-or-Treatable” costume design that will allow you to dress for the occasion while simultaneously being ready to hand out candy at home.

    This comes after Reeses and Kit Kat brands issued a survey that found nearly half of adults (47%) don’t want to choose between staying home to give our candy or joining in on the trick-or-treating fun.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vY7IP_0w1k5ivt00
    Kit Kat® and Reese’s Trick-or-Treatable costume, here to make Halloween a sweet success! (Credit: Joseph Barbieri of Pacific Coast Pictures)

    In response to this finding, Hershey introduced a step-by-step guide on how to create your own human candy bowl Halloween costume.

    “Each Halloween, it’s our goal to help fans celebrate the season in innovative ways that only our iconic brands can do as leaders of the season,” Heather Seamans, Senior Brand Manager, Halloween at The Hershey Company said. “The Trick-or-Treatable Costume is the Kit Kat and Reese’s brands’ trick-or-treating hack that ensures that no household misses out on the fun, allowing parents to give out candy while accompanying their children door-to-door. It’s a solution that makes Halloween night all treats and no tricks!”

    To see how to make this new candy bowl Halloween costume you can click here .

    abc27 news will keep you updated as we learn more.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.

    Comments / 1
    Add a Comment
    C
    2d ago
    If I owned Hershey, I would encourage people to dress like M&Ms. 🤪
    View all comments
