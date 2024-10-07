Open in App
    • abc27 News

    York woman sentenced up to 40 years in state prison

    By Jared Weaver,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=486cEd_0vy0rgxA00

    YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A York County woman will spend decades in state prison after being sentenced on Friday, officials say.

    The York County District Attorney’s office said in a Facebook post that Marisel Toro, 23, of York City, was sentenced to spend 20 to 40 years in state prison. Following that, she will have to spend three years on probation.

    Toro previously pled guilty to a felony charge of criminal conspiracy – involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child. Other charges including, rape of a child and child pornography were dismissed, online court records show.

    Back in 2022, Toro and her partner, Wyatt Jones, 26 at the time, were indicted by a federal grand jury.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.

