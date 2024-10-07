York woman sentenced up to 40 years in state prison

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A York County woman will spend decades in state prison after being sentenced on Friday, officials say.

The York County District Attorney’s office said in a Facebook post that Marisel Toro, 23, of York City, was sentenced to spend 20 to 40 years in state prison. Following that, she will have to spend three years on probation.

Toro previously pled guilty to a felony charge of criminal conspiracy – involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child. Other charges including, rape of a child and child pornography were dismissed, online court records show.

Back in 2022, Toro and her partner, Wyatt Jones, 26 at the time, were indicted by a federal grand jury.

