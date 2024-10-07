Open in App
    • abc27 News

    Fire Prevention Week: Here’s why its important to have working smoke alarms

    By Jared Weaver,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ppurW_0vxxr11Z00

    (WHTM) — This is Fire Prevention Week and this year’s theme is smoke alarms.

    We spoke with the captain of Lower Allen Fire Company in Cumberland County. His number one tip for fire safety is to have a functional smoke alarm in your home.

    “They reduce our times to actually respond to the emergency and it alerts the occupants which is the most important aspect and then they can call 911 and notify us and we can get there and make sure everybody’s out of the home and put the fire out,” Captain Frank Wirth said.

    In Pennsylvania, the law requires at least one working smoke detector on each floor of a home, including the basement and attic.

