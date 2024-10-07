Fire Prevention Week: Here’s why its important to have working smoke alarms

(WHTM) — This is Fire Prevention Week and this year’s theme is smoke alarms.

We spoke with the captain of Lower Allen Fire Company in Cumberland County. His number one tip for fire safety is to have a functional smoke alarm in your home.

“They reduce our times to actually respond to the emergency and it alerts the occupants which is the most important aspect and then they can call 911 and notify us and we can get there and make sure everybody’s out of the home and put the fire out,” Captain Frank Wirth said.

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Subscribe Now

abc27 Evening Newsletter

In Pennsylvania, the law requires at least one working smoke detector on each floor of a home, including the basement and attic.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.