Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • abc27 News

    Manheim Community Farm Show kicks off its 70th year

    By Jared Weaver,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UMg8v_0vxxpzWy00

    LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — This was the first day for the Manheim Community Farm Show.

    It’s in its 70th year.

    The event is filled with agriculture education and family fun activities. Vegetables, Legos and flowers were being judged Monday for prizes.

    Close

    Thanks for signing up!

    Watch for us in your inbox.

    WHTM Morning Weather

    With fair season winding down, the Manheim Farm Show enjoys being in the spotlight.

    “There’s so many fairs that happened throughout the summer,” director of the Manheim Community Farm Show Anna Koch said. “Just because we are such a populated area and Manheim Farm Show helps wrap up the fair season with everything. And so Manheim Farm Show again really just iterates a lot of support to our youth and our livestock.”

    The farm show runs through Friday. Hours are 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. The grand parade is Wednesday at 7 p.m.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 1
    Add a Comment
    Helen Ckose
    2h ago
    can't wait for the parade!!!
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    ‘Swamp People’ star cited for alligator tagging violations in Louisiana
    abc27 News2 days ago
    20 lbs. of cocaine found in truck floorboard at South Texas port of entry
    abc27 News5 hours ago
    Ohio woman’s viral TikTok videos lead prompt search for body in her yard
    abc27 News4 days ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel18 hours ago
    Child entrepreneur opens pizza shop with Caribbean twist in New York City
    abc27 News3 days ago
    Couple reunited after volunteer rescue pilot threatened with arrest in North Carolina
    abc27 News3 days ago
    Teen charged as adult in shooting at Lancaster house party
    abc27 News5 days ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida14 days ago
    Pennsylvania cattle truck crash kills dozens of cows
    abc27 News4 days ago
    Changes coming to Mega Millions next year: What to know about better odds, $5 tickets
    abc27 News2 days ago
    Oregon woman gets probation after freezing puppies to feed snake, gets to keep pets
    abc27 News5 days ago
    October was once the 8th month of the year
    abc27 News4 days ago
    Search for missing endangered woman in York County underway
    abc27 News18 hours ago
    South Texas border city celebrating start of Mexican produce season
    abc27 News5 hours ago
    Hurricane Milton: Updates
    The Current GA2 days ago
    Here’s what Spirit Halloween seeks in an ‘ideal’ retail location
    abc27 News2 days ago
    Tennessee nurse and his dog died trying to save a man from floods driven by Helene
    abc27 News2 days ago
    Walmart will be closed on Thanksgiving Day for 5th consecutive year
    abc27 News2 days ago
    Mattel releases first Diwali Barbie doll
    abc27 News4 days ago
    Sean Combs is now in a Special Housing Unit like Red Onion State Prison in Wise County, Virginia
    Margaret Minnicks18 days ago
    Court docs: Officer shot man in Perry County police-involved shooting while being attacked
    abc27 News1 day ago
    Part of Eisenhower Boulevard shut down after crash
    abc27 News12 hours ago
    Stolen construction machine used to damage York County park items, police investigating
    abc27 News16 hours ago
    Game Commission busts Pennsylvania poaching ring; 71 charges filed
    abc27 News20 hours ago
    Pennsylvania State Trooper sentenced for role in crash that killed Troy teacher
    abc27 News4 days ago
    Georgia man arrested in fatal Maryland crash
    abc27 News2 days ago
    Police: Dispute between patrons leads to Chambersburg bar stabbing
    abc27 News17 hours ago
    New crisis center at Lancaster General Hospital expected to help thousands of patients
    abc27 News4 days ago
    Why is Tampa Bay so vulnerable to hurricanes?
    abc27 News1 day ago
    North Carolina City Named One Of The 30 'Saddest' Cities In America
    Town Talks7 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy