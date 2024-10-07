Manheim Community Farm Show kicks off its 70th year

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — This was the first day for the Manheim Community Farm Show.

It’s in its 70th year.

The event is filled with agriculture education and family fun activities. Vegetables, Legos and flowers were being judged Monday for prizes.

With fair season winding down, the Manheim Farm Show enjoys being in the spotlight.

“There’s so many fairs that happened throughout the summer,” director of the Manheim Community Farm Show Anna Koch said. “Just because we are such a populated area and Manheim Farm Show helps wrap up the fair season with everything. And so Manheim Farm Show again really just iterates a lot of support to our youth and our livestock.”

The farm show runs through Friday. Hours are 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. The grand parade is Wednesday at 7 p.m.

