Retailers having big fall sales, when should you start shopping?

(WHTM) — Amazon’s Prime Big Deals Day starts Tuesday, a “prime” day for the fall. But this year, Walmart and Target are fighting back with big sales of their own.

Holiday shoppers, start your engines! Amazon’s Prime Big Deals Days for 2024 are Tuesday and Wednesday, October 8 and 9. By now, many shoppers know it’s a great time to buy clothing, electronics, and home goods.

Unlike Amazon’s annual summer Prime Day, it comes at a better time, according to Kristin McGrath of The Krazy Coupon Lady.

“Prime Big Deal Days is essentially a second Prime Day, but positioned much better for your holiday shopping,” McGrath said.

But Target’s Circle Week, which just started Sunday, is now a serious competitor and unlike Amazon you don’t have to pay for membership. It promises thousands of markdowns on clothing, home appliances, and more: you just need to be a Circle member. Finally, Walmart’s hot deals sale starts Tuesday, just like Amazon and also does not require a paid membership.

So should you buy all your holiday items now? Not necessarily. McGrath says you may want to wait till November for big screen TVs, gaming consoles, and apple devices.

“Black Friday is a great time to buy anything Apple, especially smart watches,” she said.

Those items still have the best price right around Black Friday.

So look for bargains this week, but if you are not sure, late November is still the time to shop. So you don’t waste your money.

