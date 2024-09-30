Open in App
    What’s next now that the hearings into the Titan implosion are over?

    By Jameson Moyer,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0T5yTR_0vodUBsG00

    NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Coast Guard’s inquiry into why an experimental submersible imploded on its way to explore what remains of the Titanic will now move into the next phase as investigators have closed out a two-week public hearing in North Charleston.

    The Titan submersible imploded on June 18, 2023, while en route to view the Titanic shipwreck.

    The implosion killed all five passengers aboard, including pilot Stockton Rush, the CEO of OceanGate, Shahzada Dawood and his son Suleman Dawood, Hamish Harding, and Paul-Henri Nargeolet.

    The hearing explored numerous aspects of the Titan submersible, including its history, the process of building it, and OceanGate, the company that created it.

    Numerous employees testified throughout the hearing that the late CEO, Stockton Rush, would cut corners on safety to reduce expenses.

    Former OceanGate Marine Operations Director David Lochridge spent the entire day of his testimony recounting his embattled relationship with his former employer.

    Lochridge filed a Whistleblower complaint under the Seaman’s Protection Act (SPA) with OSHA following his termination in January 2018. That complaint detailed numerous safety violations, including an engineering report from 2018 detailing mechanical issues with the Titan at the time.

    MORE: “OceanGate came very, very close to killing me,” former Titan crew member says

    Other ex-employees, like Amber Bay, former administration chief and crew member, said Rush created opportunities for all team members to voice safety concerns. According to Bay, these concerns were not only addressed but remedied.

    Did the former OceanGate CEO panic and throw a controller on a previous submersible voyage? A former dive passenger doesn’t think so.

    So what happens now that the hearing has concluded?

    Deputy Chief Jason Neubauer with the Coast Guard Office of Investigations and Casualty Analysis said through the investigation, the maritime industry has already begun changing processes. One way is through the OSHA Whistleblower Act.

    Neubauer explained that now, when emails are received at Coast Guard HQ regarding whistleblower complaints, they will be sent to several members.

    After reviewing the information revealed in the two-week hearing, Neubauer said that if he determines anything needs immediate attention, he will address it and remedy the issue.

    Neubauer stated that the Coast Guard will not recommend criminal charges until after the Marine Board has fully analyzed the information regarding the Titan disaster.

    A criminal investigation would be entirely separate from the Marine Board of Investigation.

    The board will also have to collect further evidence and follow up with witnesses after the public hearing, so it is difficult to pinpoint when a full report will be released on why the implosion occurred, according to Neubauer.

    In addition to answering the why, the board aims to make safety recommendations to improve the maritime community.

    “My priority is to get this investigation done expeditiously because I feel there are global issues at stake,” Neubauer said.

    The Coast Guard can call future hearings into the incident. Neubauer said he had done investigations before, during which three hearings were called to order.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.

