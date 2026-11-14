The FAA flight grounding has not only caused thousands of domestic travelers to scramble for new travel plans, but it’s also affecting college football teams across the country.

Here in Arizona, the Arizona State Sun Devils, who were supposed to take off from Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport at 2 p.m. MST and arrive in Orlando, Florida, at 8:00 p.m. EST, have chosen to return to campus and attempt to leave sometime this morning into the early hours of Saturday.

An ASU athletic spokesperson told ABC 15 there is no set time for a departure. And as of right now, their Saturday afternoon game versus the University of Central Florida at 3:30 p.m. EST (1:30 p.m. MST) is still set to be played at that allotted time.

See our coverage of the ground stop in the player above.

Meanwhile, in Tucson, the 23rd-ranked Arizona Wildcats were set to host No. 2-ranked Utah on Saturday at 5:30 p.m. MST.

Utah, however, is one of the many college football programs whose flights remain in limbo due to the current FAA grounding.

Other college football programs facing the same issue with outgoing flights, according to On3 include:



Tennessee

Texas

Tulane

Ole Miss

Baylor

Kansas State

San Jose State

Washington

Minnesota

Florida Atlantic

UNLV

Colorado State

The Big 12 released the following statement Friday night:

Due to the national FAA ground stop impacting team travel, the Big 12 Conference is evaluating potential changes to Saturday’s football schedule. The Conference will continue to monitor the travel disruptions alongside its member institutions and provide updates for Saturday’s games.