The U.S. House passed legislation Thursday that would allow thousands of combat-injured veterans to collect their full military retirement pay and Department of Veterans Affairs disability compensation without a dollar-for-dollar reduction in retirement benefits.

The Major Richard Star Act, H.R. 2102, passed by a vote of 392-18, with 23 members not voting. The measure now heads to the Senate, where a companion bill remains before the Senate Armed Services Committee.

The legislation would eliminate an offset that affects certain veterans who were medically retired because of combat-related disabilities before completing 20 years of military service.

Under current law, those veterans generally have their military retirement pay reduced by the amount they receive in VA disability compensation. Military retirees who serve at least 20 years generally can receive both benefits in full.

Supporters estimate the change would affect roughly 59,000 veterans.

Arizona's nine-member congressional delegation was divided on the final House vote.

Five representatives voted in favor: Democrats Yassamin Ansari, Adelita Grijalva and Greg Stanton, along with Republicans Juan Ciscomani and Abraham Hamadeh.

Three Republicans voted against the legislation: Andy Biggs, Eli Crane and David Schweikert.

Rep. Paul Gosar, R-Ariz., did not vote, according to the Clerk of the House.

The legislation is named for Army Maj. Richard Star, a combat engineer who became an advocate for changing the law after being diagnosed with terminal cancer linked to burn pit exposure. Star died in February 2021 at age 51, before Congress passed the legislation.

The Senate companion measure, S. 1032, was introduced by Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn. It has been read twice and referred to the Senate Armed Services Committee.

Arizona Sens. Mark Kelly and Ruben Gallego have supported the effort. The Senate must approve the legislation before it can be sent to the president.

The House vote follows years of advocacy by veterans and military service organizations seeking to eliminate the offset. The legislation's supporters say veterans forced to leave the military because of combat-related injuries should not lose retirement benefits they earned while also receiving disability compensation for those injuries.

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