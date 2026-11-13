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Arizona
LIGHTS: 2026 holiday light displays across the Valley
By abc15.com staff,9 days ago
Do you have an amazing holiday light display at your home that you'd love to show off?
ABC15 is highlighting some of the best viewer displays this season, and we’d love to feature yours!
Below is our slideshow of Valley holiday lights, including both professional and viewer-submitted displays.
Use the form below to submit your pictures to be showcased below and on ABC15 broadcasts.
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