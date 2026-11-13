The San Tan Valley Town Council unanimously voted 7-0 in early November to approve its first ever rezoning and annexation case.

The proposed 3.33-acre "small-scale neighborhood commercial center" on the southwest corner of Gantzel and Lone Star Roads had previously faced pushback from the town's Planning and Zoning Commission⁠, which on Sept. 28 — in one of its first meetings ever — unanimously recommended that the Council deny the proposal.

The development will include a small retail center composed of two buildings intended for office, retail and restaurant use. Both multitenant buildings will be less than 30 feet in height. They will face Gantzel Road and be approximately 9,500 square feet each. The businesses expected to move into the center include a mix of medical offices such as an oral surgeon, a dermatological cosmetic surgeon and an orthodontist office; as well as a coffee shop and retail store.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.

