Salad and Go, the Arizona-based drive-thru restaurant chain that shuttered all of its stores earlier this year amid bankruptcy proceedings, has started auctioning off its restaurant equipment.

Salad and Go is liquidating all of its assets to pay off creditors under Chapter 11 bankruptcy protections, which are typically used to restructure a business in financial trouble. Earlier this fall, the company sold off its leases to a variety of beverage companies including 7 Brew, Dutch Bros and Swig.

This week, equipment from 68 different former Salad and Go locations hit the online auction site RestaurantEquipment.Bid.

All assets are being auctioned off by the restaurant site. The locations with items being auctioned off are from Arizona, Texas, Oklahoma and Nevada.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.