Things to do: Canal Convergence, Scottsdale Polo, Italian Festival

The weekend is here! Check out these fun events happening around the Valley from November 6–8.

Friday, November 6

Canal Convergence

When: Friday and Saturday, 6–10 p.m.; Sunday, 6–9 p.m.

Where: Scottsdale Waterfront, Scottsdale

Cost: Free admission

Explore illuminated art installations along the Scottsdale Waterfront during Canal Convergence. This year’s “Western Nature” theme celebrates Arizona and the Southwest with interactive artwork, nightly fire shows, live music and family activities. The event continues through November 15.

Zack Perry

Fun for the whole family at Canal Convergence in Scottsdale

Water Lantern Festival

When: Friday–Sunday, 3–7 p.m.; lantern launch, 6–7 p.m.

Where: Kiwanis Park, Tempe

Cost: Tickets start at $31

Design a floating lantern and watch it glow on the water at Kiwanis Park. Enjoy food trucks and music before the evening lantern launch. Tickets include a lantern kit, LED candle and markers.

Water Lantern Festival

Men's Basketball: Northern Colorado vs. Arizona State

When: Friday, 7 p.m.

Where: Desert Financial Arena, Tempe

Cost: Tickets start around $17

Cheer on the Sun Devils as Arizona State men’s basketball takes on Northern Colorado on Friday night at Desert Financial Arena.

Ted S. Warren/AP Saint Mary's coach Randy Bennett calls to the team during the first half of a first-round college basketball game against Grand Canyon in the men's NCAA Tournament in Spokane, Wash., Friday, March 22, 2024. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

Cristian Castro

When: Friday, 8 p.m.

Where: Desert Diamond Arena, Glendale

Cost: Tickets start at $62

Latin pop singer Cristian Castro takes the stage at Desert Diamond Arena on Friday night during his “Nada Solo Éxitos” tour.

Willy Sanjuan/Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP Cristian Castro performs live on stage at the 2019 LA Pride Parade and Festival on Saturday, June 8, 2019, in West Hollywood, Calif. (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP)

Saturday, November 7

Bentley Scottsdale Polo Championships

When: Saturday, 10:30 a.m.–7:30 p.m.

Where: WestWorld of Scottsdale, Scottsdale

Cost: General admission $50 in advance or $60 at the door; children 12 and younger free with general admission

Enjoy a day of polo, fashion and horsepower at the 15th annual Bentley Scottsdale Polo Championships. The event includes three polo matches, car displays, music and a sunset concert.

Bentley Scottsdale Polo Championships

Scottsdale Italian Festival

When: Saturday, 11 a.m.–7 p.m.; Sunday, 11 a.m.–5 p.m.

Where: Scottsdale Civic Center, Scottsdale

Cost: Regular admission $30; children 12 and younger free

Get a taste of Italy at the 11th annual Scottsdale Italian Festival. Enjoy Italian cuisine, live entertainment and an optional wine-tasting experience highlighting wines from regions across Italy.

just jesse / Scottsdale Italian Festival

Grand Avenue Festival

When: Saturday, 11 a.m.–5 p.m.

Where: Historic Grand Avenue Arts District, Phoenix

Cost: Free admission

Explore local shops, studios and galleries during the free, all-ages Grand Avenue Festival. Enjoy live art, live music, food trucks and more than 50 vendors. Grand Avenue will be closed to traffic between Seventh Avenue and Van Buren Street and 15th Avenue and Roosevelt Street for the celebration.

#LovePup Family Fest

When: Saturday, 4-8 p.m.

Where: Vertuccio Farms, Mesa

Cost: Free with a donation of pet supplies; cash donations also accepted

Enjoy an evening celebrating dogs, families and community while supporting the #LovePup Foundation’s rescue efforts. Donations can include collars, leashes, dog food, puppy pads and other pet supplies.

Jessica Tonn / #LOVEPUP Family Fest Phoenix

College Football: Colorado vs. Arizona State

When: Saturday, 5:30 p.m.

Where: Mountain America Stadium, Tempe

Cost: Click here for ticket information

The Sun Devils face the Colorado Buffaloes at Mountain America Stadium during ASU’s Salute to Service and Family Weekend game. Kickoff is Saturday at 5:30 p.m.

Tyler Tate/AP Photo/Tyler Tate Arizona State quarterback Jake Fette (2) looks to pass the ball during the first half of an NCAA college football game against BYU, Saturday, Oct. 31, 2026, in Provo, Utah. (AP Photo/Tyler Tate)

Houston Rockets vs. Phoenix Suns

When: Saturday, 7 p.m.

Where: Mortgage Matchup Center, Phoenix

Cost: Tickets start around $42

The Phoenix Suns face the Houston Rockets on Saturday night at Mortgage Matchup Center. The first 5,000 fans will receive an Artist Collaboration Originativ replica jersey.

Rick Scuteri/AP Photo/Rick Scuteri Phoenix Suns forward Dillon Brooks (3) during the first half of an NBA Cup basketball game against the Denver Nuggets, Friday, Oct 30, 2026, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Dance Theatre of Harlem: Firebird

When: Saturday, 7 p.m.

Where: ASU Gammage, Tempe

Cost: Tickets start at $18

Experience Dance Theatre of Harlem’s “Firebird” at ASU Gammage. The classic folk tale of love triumphing over evil is reimagined in a Caribbean setting, with choreography set to Stravinsky’s score.

Certified Local Fall Festival

When: Saturday, 10 a.m.–4 p.m.

Where: Margaret T. Hance Park, Phoenix

Cost: Free admission; food and purchases extra

Celebrate Arizona’s local businesses at the Certified Local Fall Festival. Browse locally made gifts, discover restaurants and food trucks, and enjoy entertainment during the festival’s 20th anniversary celebration.

Kierland Fine Art & Wine Festival

When: Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m.–5 p.m.

Where: Kierland Commons, Scottsdale

Cost: Free admission; wine tasting extra

Browse paintings, sculptures, jewelry and other artwork from more than 100 local and national artists. Enjoy live music throughout the weekend, with optional Arizona wine tastings available for purchase.

Sunday, November 8

Día de Muertos Festival

When: Saturday and Sunday, noon–6 p.m.; procession at 5 p.m.

Where: Desert Botanical Garden, Phoenix

Cost: Included with garden admission or membership

Honor and remember loved ones during the Desert Botanical Garden’s Día de Muertos Festival. Explore colorful altars and art installations, enjoy live entertainment and join a procession through the garden.

Desert Botanical Garden

Don Omar

When: Sunday, 8 p.m.

Where: Mortgage Matchup Center, Phoenix

Cost: Click the event link for ticket information

Reggaeton star Don Omar makes a Phoenix stop on “The Last King World Tour!”