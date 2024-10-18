As you make fall plans around the Valley, be prepared for freeway closures

ADOT crews will be working Friday through Monday morning on the following closures and restrictions on multiple freeways for construction this weekend.

On their website , ADOT reported the following work zones:



Westbound I-10 closed between US 60 (Superstition Freeway) and the I-17 “Split” interchange near Sky Harbor Airport from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday (Oct. 21) for work on the Broadway Curve Improvement Project. Westbound I-10 on-ramps at Elliot and Baseline roads are also closed. Westbound US 60 on-ramps at McClintock Drive, Rural Road, and Mill Avenue are closed (expect ramp closures to start at 8 p.m. Friday).

Detours: Drivers can consider using eastbound Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) or eastbound US 60 to northbound Loop 101 (Price Freeway) before using westbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) in Tempe to reach Sky Harbor Airport or the downtown Phoenix area. Drivers in the southeast Valley also can consider using westbound/northbound Loop 202 (South Mountain Freeway) to avoid the closure and reach I-10 near 59th Avenue in the West Valley. Note: Broadway Road is closed between 48th and 55th streets (over I-10) and 40th Street is closed at I-10 from 8 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday (Oct. 21). For more information visit I10BroadwayCurve.com .

Southbound I-17 closed between Peoria Avenue and 7th Avenue from 9 p.m. Friday to 2 p.m. Saturday (Oct. 19) for pavement sealing. The I-10 ramps to southbound I-17 at the “Stack” interchange (south of McDowell Road) will be closed.

Note: Crews will reopen southbound I-17 in sections while the pavement sealing work progresses on Saturday. Schedule is subject to change due to inclement weather.

Northbound I-17 closed between the I-10 “Split” interchange near Sky Harbor Airport and Peoria Avenue from 9 p.m. Saturday to 2 p.m. Sunday (Oct. 20) for pavement sealing. The I-10 ramps to northbound I-17 at the “Stack” interchange will be closed.

Note: Crews will reopen northbound I-17 in sections while the pavement sealing work progresses on Sunday.

Northbound Loop 101 (Pima Freeway) closed between Frank Lloyd Wright Boulevard and Pima Road/Princess Drive from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (Oct. 21) for bridge work. Northbound Loop 101 on-ramps at Cactus Road and Raintree Drive closed.

Detour: Traffic will detour along the northbound Loop 101 frontage road and re-enter the freeway at Pima Road. Consider other alternate routes.

Eastbound Loop 101 (Agua Fria Freeway) closed between 51st Avenue and 19th Avenue from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (Oct. 21) for work zone setup and asphalt pavement removal. Eastbound Loop 101 on-ramps at 75th, 67th and 59th avenues closed.

Detours: Drivers should consider exiting ahead of the closure and using eastbound Union Hills Drive or Bell Road. Freeway traffic exiting at 51st Avenue will be the Beardsley frontage road. Expect delays and allow extra travel time.

Southbound I-17 narrowed to one lane during mostly overnight hours between State Route 74/Carefree Highway and Loop 303 from 9 p.m. Friday to 9 a.m. Saturday (Oct. 19); from 9 p.m. Saturday to 9 a.m. Sunday (Oct. 20); and from 9 p.m. Sunday to 5 a.m. Monday (Oct. 21) for pavement improvements. Southbound I-17 on-ramps at SR 74 and off-ramp at Dove Valley Road closed Friday and Saturday nights. Southbound I-17 off- and on-ramps at Loop 303 closed Sunday night. Allow extra travel time. Northbound I-17 narrowed to one lane overnight between Happy Valley Road and Loop 303 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights (Oct. 18-21) for pavement improvements. Allow extra travel time.

Latest from ABC15: