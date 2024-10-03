Two men seriously hurt after shooting near 40th Street and Baseline Road

Two people are seriously hurt after a shooting in south Phoenix Thursday morning.

Phoenix police say they were called to a home near 40th Street and Baseline Road just after 7 a.m. for a reported shooting.

When officers arrived, they found two men had been shot.

Both men were taken to the hospital for injuries that are considered serious.

Police have not released any information about the possible suspect, but they say that the suspect is at large.

They do not believe there is any danger to the surrounding area.

The shooting is under investigation.

