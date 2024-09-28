The Valley's newest millionaire: Mesa grandma hits it big at Lone Butte Casino

A Mesa grandma is the Valley's newest millionaire!

Wanda D. was at Gila River Resorts & Casinos' Lone Butte location when she recently hit it big.

She won the million-dollar prize playing the casino's Million Dollar King of Cards progressive jackpot game.

“I am beyond excited and can hardly believe it,” said Wanda. “This will allow me to help my family in so many ways, and I’m looking forward to taking more time to travel, something I’ve always dreamed of doing.”

Gila River officials say Wanda is the second million-dollar winner at their Lone Butte location playing the game.

