Family of 4 hurt after being trapped in fire in Heights-area townhome, HFD says

Officials say a family of four, including two young children, were hurt when their townhome caught fire overnight.

The Houston Fire Department said the home on Beasley Hills near Beall Street caught fire at about 1:20 a.m. on Thursday.

ABC13 was at the scene where fire crews could be seen responding, and flames were still shooting from the roof of the home.

HFD District Chief Terry Marrow said the family of four was taken to the hospital after becoming trapped in the fire.

"The citizens helped us out before we got here. They caught some of the kids jumping out of the third-story window and also assisted the mom jumping out of the third-story window," Marrow said, adding that the mother suffered back injuries.

Marrow said the father was burned while trying to get the family out and to move their car out of the garage. He said his injuries are critical.

According to HFD, both children are OK and only had minor injuries.

Firefighters said they don't yet know how the fire started, but said the fire wall kept the fire from spreading to other homes.

HFD said a mother and father and their two young children were injured in a townhouse fire in The Heights area overnight.

Marrow said the fire did not appear to be intentional.

"It just appears to be an accidental fire," he said. "Originally it started in the garage -- from the Ring cameras that we saw earlier. And then the dad originally pulled the car out, and it caught the townhouse on fire."

Firefighters said the home appears to be a total loss.