Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • ABC13 Houston

    Mom charged with child endangerment left her kids unsupervised several times before, neighbor says

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wxpj3_0wNor3pl00

    A 30-year-old mother of five fought back tears in court as a Harris County Judge said she isn't allowed unsupervised contact with her children after being charged with child endangerment.

    Shelbi Rossow was arrested after deputies say five of her kids were found alone in an abandoned trailer in Highlands. Court documents reveal the children were under-clothed, hungry, and thirsty.

    The youngest is just 6 years old, and the oldest is 12.

    "It killed us. We were all close to the kids. The kids would run through the apartment complex. They would play, they'd play with my so," Kara Leblanc said.

    Kara Leblanc used to live near Rossow at an apartment complex in Baytown. She said she was constantly worried about the children.

    "She was drugged out all of the time," Leblanc said.

    Court records show Rossow pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance last year.

    Authorities have not revealed how long Rossow was gone or who tipped them off about her alleged absence, but Leblanc told ABC13 it wasn't the first time.

    "That was not abnormal. She would leave the kids alone on a regular basis. They would sit on the front porch and cry because they didn't have food," Leblanc said.

    Leblanc hopes Rossow gets the help she needs, so the kids can live a healthy and safe life.

    I want everybody to turn their life around. I want her to get her kids back, but I also don't want her on drugs when she does it.

    Rossow's next court appearance is Monday.

    For updates, follow Mo Haider on Facebook , X and Instagram .

    Related Search

    HighlandsChild endangermentDrug addictionParental negligenceHarris CountyChild welfare

    Comments / 4

    Add a Comment
    Randy McCall
    20h ago
    Thank God for those neighbors cause she wasn’t gone stop leaving those innocent kids alone sad these people today are getting worser by the day! Just give the kids away! You know you don’t want them or care about them just give them away so they can be cared for
    deanna phillips
    22h ago
    sad I agree with the interviewee. I hope she gets the help she needs and is able to turn her life around and get her kids back and live right.
    View all comments

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Woman and husband charged for alleged plot to kidnap and kill man she was having an affair with
    ABC13 Houston6 days ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato17 days ago
    19-Year-Old Confused To Learn Her 13-Year-Old Brother Is Actually Her Twin
    Elvis Duran and the Morning Show3 days ago
    The Tragic Death of 'Happy Days' & Adult Film Star John Baily (a.k.a. 'Jack Baker'): 30 Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato16 hours ago
    Texas mom 'intentionally drops' 17-month-old daughter from third-story balcony and 'leaves her to die'
    The Mirror US2 days ago
    Mom left toddler in illegally parked car to go 'drinking at a nightclub,' child later discovered after car towed
    Law & Crime5 days ago
    Woman insisted on continuing to see her former Iover even after he broke off their relationship, much to her husband’s displeasure, only for the spouses to Iure the man and shoot him because he had to die for dishnoring the wife
    Shreveport Magazine4 days ago
    Inmate Who Escaped Custody Earlier This Month Found Dead in MDOC Custody
    Mississippi News Group27 days ago
    Houston Police Release Video of Vape City Smoke Shop Robbery Caught on Camera
    fugitive.com6 days ago
    Woman Wears Tampon for 8 Hours at Friend's Wedding, Gets Toxic Shock Syndrome: 'Scary and Dangerous Situation'
    People5 days ago
    Police Log, 10/21/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel6 days ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today23 days ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato23 days ago
    Chicago Based Sandwich Chain is set to potentially open a new Florida location
    Akeena20 hours ago
    Blustering 'American Idol' Judge Luke Bryan Has 'Left Show Bosses Seething' After He Killed Chances of Beyoncé Boosting Ratings
    RadarOnline3 days ago
    Man Who Bought Kanye West’s $57 Million Mansion For $21 Million Says Rapper’s Alterations To Turn It Into A ‘Bomb Shelter’ Were ‘Really Dumb’
    uInterview.com5 days ago
    San Bernardino County retailer sells winning $5 Million Scratchers
    The HD Post23 days ago
    25 homeless people will get a path into housing under Jacksonville program
    Jacksonville Today12 days ago
    Murder Suspect Arrested in Mansfield Shooting
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt22 days ago
    Beyonce, Willie Nelson, Senate hopeful Allred speak at Harris' rally at Shell Energy Stadium
    ABC13 Houston2 days ago
    Texas spent $125M in tax payer money to move migrants to NYC, but New York is sending them back
    ABC13 Houston2 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney5 days ago
    Jury recommends life sentence for Clay County contractor
    Jacksonville Today10 days ago
    Jacksonville sheriff releases video of fatal police shooting
    Jacksonville Today9 days ago
    Fatal Crash: Sedan Driver Killed in Denton Collision
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt27 days ago
    Supermom tackles peeping Tom she caught spying on her daughter
    Upworthy1 day ago
    SUV Homicide: Slain Driver Found in Arlington Parking Lot
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt13 days ago
    Local Rescue Shares Positive Recovery Update About One Of Their "Most Heartbreaking Cases"
    Dianna Carney13 days ago
    Overboard Cruise Passenger Rescued by Firefighter on Ship Who Jumped Into Water
    J. Souza19 days ago
    Vanished on the High Seas: Cruise Ship Mysteries
    Where are they? Podcast1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy