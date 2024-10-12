Open in App
    Man expected to survive after being ejected in vehicle crash in Crosby, HCSO says

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Foptg_0w4g8wVR00

    A man is recovering after being involved in a hit-and-run crash in Crosby on Saturday, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

    The video above is ABC13's 24/7 livestream.

    HCSO deputies responded to the crash in the 11800 block of Penn Street at around noon.

    Authorities said that one man, believed to be in his 30s, was struck by a vehicle while speeding and was ejected from a four-wheeler.

    The man was taken by Life Flight to an area hospital, and he is expected to survive his injuries, according to officials.

    Comments / 3
    Add a Comment
    Daniel Latour
    2d ago
    why was a four wheeler on the steets
    View all comments
