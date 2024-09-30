Open in App
    • ABC13 Houston

    Up to $5,000 reward for 'Plaid Pillager,' wanted for 5th bank robbery in Houston, FBI says

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11Wx5K_0vpIVaeQ00

    Authorities are offering a reward for information leading to the arrest of a robbery suspect dubbed the "Plaid Pillager."

    FBI Houston is asking the public for help in identifying the suspect after they say a fifth bank has fallen victim to his robberies.

    The most recent robbery happened at about 2:10 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 20, at the Bank of America located at 5348 Westheimer Road in west Houston.

    The suspect walked to the counter and allegedly handed the teller a threatening note demanding money, according to the FBI.

    Authorities said he then ran away with cash across Westheimer Road, and no one was physically hurt during the robbery.

    It's unclear how much money was stolen.

    Eyewitness News reported about the search for this suspect in August, but his antics were traced back to July 2022, according to the FBI.

    RELATED: Bank robbery suspect known as 'Plaid Pillager' wanted in southwest Houston, FBI says

    He is accused of robbing the following banks:

    • Wells Fargo Bank located at 11152 South Gessner in southwest Houston on Friday, July 22, 2022

    • Chase Bank located at 10411 Westheimer in west Houston on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023

    • Bank of America located at 5348 Westheimer in west Houston on Friday, Feb. 10, 2023

    • Cadence Bank located at 3754 Westheimer in west Houston on Monday, March 6, 2023

    Police released more images of the suspect from surveillance video. Investigators describe him as a balding white man in his late 50s, about 6 feet tall, with a heavy build and a white stubble beard.

    FBI Houston said a witness saw that the suspect had an older black or green tattoo on the left side of his head.

    Authorities urge you to contact Crime Stoppers of Houston directly if you have any information related to this investigation. Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment of up to $5,000.

    Tipsters must contact Crime Stoppers directly to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip , or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.

    Comments / 2
    Add a Comment
    Lynn Sanders
    1d ago
    I need that money to bad he's my dad.
    C RAMOS
    1d ago
    Mom look!!... grandpa is on the news again!!
    View all comments
