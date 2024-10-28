Open in App
    President Joe Biden will thank National Guard for Helene recovery efforts in west North Carolina

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QaOLK_0wP82hA100

    President Joe Biden is expected Monday to recognize and thank the National Guard for helping with recovery in North Carolina.

    He will make remarks around 3 p.m. No specific location has been released.

    More than 1,100 active duty soldiers and airmen were deployed, utilizing nearly 400 vehicles, including 26 aircraft, to assist with recovery efforts in the western part of the state. Soldiers were on the ground, working to rescue people and clear roads. They report rescuing over 500 individuals and 150 pets.

    These efforts are far from over, but the mission is shifting.

    "We would call this a transition to recovery," Brigadier Gen. Wes Morrison with NC National Guard said. "We're in a lot of warehouses that the counties have set up to manage both donations in the original commodities and supplies that came in of food and water. We're running that side-by-side with volunteers."

    North Carolina state lawmakers signed off on a measure Thursday to provide $604 million more toward Hurricane Helene recovery and relief.

    EDITOR'S NOTE: This story will be updated as we learn more details.

    MORE HELENE STORIES

    Helene victims live in campers, tents after homes destroyed by storm

    Many were displaced from their homes after Hurricane Helene devastated Western North Carolina last month, and are now living in tents and campers.

    $604 million more for Helene recovery signed into law by Gov. Cooper

    The Republican-dominated General Assembly held a one-day session Thursday to consider additional funding and legislation

    1 month after Helene, hard work continues in WNC

    It's been one month since the remnants of Hurricane Helene cut a deadly path through Western North Carolina.

    Jill James
    1d ago
    WTF
    FWGA
    2d ago
    well the National Guard we saw in part of NC stood around, eating beef jerky, doing nothing.
