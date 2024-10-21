Open in App
    Woman shot, killed outside Durham gas station, man charged with first-degree murder

    2 days ago

    A shooting in Durham Monday morning left a woman dead.

    According to the Durham Police Department (DPD), happened just before midnight outside Jack's In and Out Mart on Fayetteville Street, just south of the freeway.

    The victim was taken to a hospital and died from her injuries. The woman has been identified as 34-year-old Chaquila Little of Durham.

    DPD confirms a man now faces first-degree murder in connection to the shooting outside Jack's In and Out Mart

    DPD confirms officers arrested Braham Pugh, 30, in connection to Little's death. Pugh has been charged with first-degree murder.

    Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Investigator D. Hall at 919-560-4440 ext. 29319 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200 or online at www.durhamcrimestoppers.org. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards of up to $2,000 for information leading to arrests in felony cases, and callers never have to identify themselves.

    Cassandra Watson
    16h ago
    condolences to her family
    Blanca B18
    22h ago
    I work in that area and I didn't know her personally but would often see her on Fayetteville St. Yes, she had her struggles but she definitely did NOT deserve this. She was a mother who was dealt a bad hand. Some people are so quick to pull out a lethal weapon to defend themselves from an individual who did them wrong. No one wants to use their words anymore. May she finally have peace in the afterlife because her short life here on earth was cruel and filled with despair.
