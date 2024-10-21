Woman shot, killed outside Durham gas station, man charged with first-degree murder

A shooting in Durham Monday morning left a woman dead.

According to the Durham Police Department (DPD), happened just before midnight outside Jack's In and Out Mart on Fayetteville Street, just south of the freeway.

The victim was taken to a hospital and died from her injuries. The woman has been identified as 34-year-old Chaquila Little of Durham.

DPD confirms a man now faces first-degree murder in connection to the shooting outside Jack's In and Out Mart

DPD confirms officers arrested Braham Pugh, 30, in connection to Little's death. Pugh has been charged with first-degree murder.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Investigator D. Hall at 919-560-4440 ext. 29319 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200 or online at www.durhamcrimestoppers.org. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards of up to $2,000 for information leading to arrests in felony cases, and callers never have to identify themselves.