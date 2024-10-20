NC family recounts harrowing escape from rising floodwaters during Helene
It has now been three weeks since Hurricane Helene devastated Western North Carolina, and News 13 spoke with one Swannanoa family who barely escaped from their home during the storm.
On most days, their neighborhood is a peaceful street. But on the morning of Friday, Sept. 27, everything changed.
Michael Burgin and his son Tony were inside the home with his partner Annie and their pets. Michael said he looked out the window and saw that water was already halfway up his car.
"I mean, we knew it was going to be a lot of rain, but I don't think either of us expected this bad," Tony said.
It all happened so fast and they quickly realized evacuation was not an option as the water began coming through their floorboards.
"I couldn't get ahold of 911 at that point, so I texted my friends to try to get in touch with 911 or to get somebody that could try to help. By the time I was done sending that text, the water was up to my knees," Tony said.
They tried to put valuables and medications on high surfaces but soon it did not matter.
"They had a whole buddy system of people who were pulling us up," he said.
Looking back, Michael said there were many points where they were not sure if they were going to make it.
As they were attempting to get the window open, Michael said he was going to give it 10 more seconds before they retreated back up to the attic. Thankfully, when he had counted to six, Tony had gotten the window open.
"It started feeling like, 'Wow, we might not actually make it out of this.' I think if we did it 10 times again, we're not making it out of this," they said.
If they have learned anything in these three weeks, Tony said it is how quickly everything in someone's life can be taken away.
"I'm trying to not worry about the things that I have but really appreciate it 'cause I don't know when I'm going to lose it," he said.
Michael said that the real heroes through all of this were their neighbors who truly saved their lives, and he's especially thankful for his son.
"I was not able to get the window open, you know. I don't know what would have happened if he wasn't here to get the window open," he said.
There are multiple GoFundMe pages set up to help Michael and his family through their recovery efforts.
