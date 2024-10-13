Tim Walz to campaign in Durham as the battle for North Carolina intensifies

The battle to win North Carolina grows every week. Days after Democratic Presidential nominee Kamala Harris stopped in the Triangle and attended a rally in Greenville, her running mate is now coming.

Governor Tim Walz will embark on a blue wall blitz this week, making two stops in the Tar Heel state.

According to the Harris Walz campaign, he will be in Durham and Winston-Salem on Thursday, which is the same day North Carolina starts its early voting period .

Walz attended a rally in Asheville in September about two weeks before Helene hit.

He came to Raleigh in August a week after the Democratic National Convention.

His visit comes a week after Gov. Walz did an exclusive sit-down with Good Morning America's Michael Strahan . During the interview, Walz weighed in on Biden's term when pressed for an answer. He said that he wasn't sure anyone did "everything right" but that President Joe Biden had "done everything in the best interests of the American public."

WATCH | Gov. Tim Walz on GMA

Tim Walz talks about Trump, economy and risks of election disruption

Walz's visit comes a day after JD Vance is scheduled to visit the state for the second time in a week. The two met for the only scheduled VP debate on Tuesday, October 1.

Meanwhile, starting Thursday, former President Bill Clinton will hit the trail to campaign for the Harris-Walz ticket. He will visit the eastern part of the state to encourage rural voters to get out to the polls.