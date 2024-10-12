Open in App
    Guide to NC State Fair 2024: Tickets, transportation, parking, new rides and special event days

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UPNpM_0w4geBHr00

    It's that time of year again when the NC State Fair comes to town.

    Fairgoers will find new entertainment, alongside popular returning acts, and two new amusement rides in 2024. There will also be 72 new food options that visitors can try.

    Tickets and Dates

    The 2024 NC State Fair runs from Thursday, October 17 to Sunday, October 27.

    You can purchase tickets now online .

    Deals and Discounts

    The new rides include a 210-foot ginormous slide and a 130-foot Candy Adventure Fun House.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZLYod_0w4geBHr00
    Candy Adventure Fun House: A 130-foot house of sweetness and fun makes its debut at the 2024 NC State Fair.

    New Entertainment

    • Strolling Piano - A motorized piano will move around the fairgrounds during performances. Fairgoers typically walk along with this roving act as the piano player takes requests and plays and sings popular songs that range from classic rock to Disney favorites, fair organizers say.

    • Pumpkin artist Jim Bille will be a new addition this year. He'll be sculpting and carving. Fair attendees can watch him bring new creations to life. Billie will be in the Flower and Garden Show area.

    Transportation and Parking

    Free parking is available at the State Fair and Carter-Finley Football Stadium, as well as Lenovo Center for most days.

    There is also free off-site parking at the Dogwood Lot (4501 Reedy Creek Road) and Cardinal Lot (5766 Chapel Hill Road). These will run Oct. 17 from 11 a.m. until one hour after gates close, and Oct. 18 - 27 from 9 a.m. until one hour after gates close.

    Free shuttles, which will run continuously, are available near these lots:

    • Cardinal Lot: drop-off/pick-up at the new Gate 7 off Youth Center Drive
    • Dogwood Lot: drop-off/pick-up across Trinity Road at Gate 8

    Neighboring residents also frequently convert parts of their property into small parking lots. This is not controlled by the fair.

    AMTRAK will also operate a special train stop right in front of Gate 1 at the fair.

    Full information about parking, park and ride locations, and hours can be found here .

    Clear Bag Policy

    The state fair clear bag policy will continue to be in place this year.

    Those who have a clear bag will go through security much quicker. Any size or type of clear bag is acceptable. If you don't have a clear bag, you will go through the bag search line.

    Outside food and drink, water bottles, diaper bags with baby/toddler supplies and medications are allowed. Alcoholic beverages, drugs, firearms, knives, brass knuckles, batons and/or weapons of any type are not allowed.

    Here's an early look and taste of foods to be featured at the 2023 NC State Fair

    Special Event Days

    Wolfpack Day - Oct. 17

    Current students at NC State get $8 admission by showing their student ID card at the gate.

    Accessibility Day - Oct. 20

    From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., this is what you can expect:

    Rides and games will operate with no lights or music playing, as well as vendors at their booths. Music will only play acoustic sets with light amplification.

    The public address system will only be used for lost visitor announcements.

    A unique atmosphere at the NC State Fair on Sunday.

    Senior Citizens' Day - Oct. 22

    People ages 65 and older get free admission to the fair.

    Starting at 9 a.m., Bojangles' biscuits and coffee will be served on the Dorton Patio near the Waterfall at the Senior Fun Fest. After that, there will be a program with Commissioner Steve Troxler and music at 10 a.m.

    Military Appreciation Day - Oct. 23

    The state fair will pay tribute to members of the U.S. Military . There will be a parade at 10 a.m., starting in the carnival midway. It will then go through Kiddieland, past the Scott Building and back to the midway.

    Military Appreciation Day at the North Carolina State Fair took place Wednesday against the backdrop of troops preparing to deploy to the Middle East.

    Smithfield Foods Hunger Relief Day - Oct. 24

    Bring six cans of food to the fair gates and get into the NC State Fair for free!

    Six canned goods will get you in for free.

    Hunger Relief Day dates back to 1993 at the fair. Since then, according to their website, fairgoers have donated 6 million pounds of food to the Food Bank of Central & Eastern North Carolina and its partners.

    It has become one of the largest one-day canned food drives in the state.

    For more information on special event days, visit the NC State Fair website .

    WATCH | Thousands attended final Saturday at the North Carolina State Fair: 'It's crowded'

    Great weather led to large crowds on the final weekend of the NC State Fair.

    Comments
    Time Travler
    1d ago
