Guide to NC State Fair 2024: Tickets, transportation, parking, new rides and special event days

The new rides include a 210-foot ginormous slide and a 130-foot Candy Adventure Fun House.
New Entertainment
Strolling Piano - A motorized piano will move around the fairgrounds during performances. Fairgoers typically walk along with this roving act as the piano player takes requests and plays and sings popular songs that range from classic rock to Disney favorites, fair organizers say.
Pumpkin artist Jim Bille will be a new addition this year. He'll be sculpting and carving. Fair attendees can watch him bring new creations to life. Billie will be in the Flower and Garden Show area.
Transportation and Parking
Free parking is available at the State Fair and Carter-Finley Football Stadium, as well as Lenovo Center for most days.
There is also free off-site parking at the Dogwood Lot (4501 Reedy Creek Road) and Cardinal Lot (5766 Chapel Hill Road). These will run Oct. 17 from 11 a.m. until one hour after gates close, and Oct. 18 - 27 from 9 a.m. until one hour after gates close.
Free shuttles, which will run continuously, are available near these lots:
Cardinal Lot: drop-off/pick-up at the new Gate 7 off Youth Center Drive
Dogwood Lot: drop-off/pick-up across Trinity Road at Gate 8
Neighboring residents also frequently convert parts of their property into small parking lots. This is not controlled by the fair.
Those who have a clear bag will go through security much quicker. Any size or type of clear bag is acceptable. If you don't have a clear bag, you will go through the bag search line.
Outside food and drink, water bottles, diaper bags with baby/toddler supplies and medications are allowed. Alcoholic beverages, drugs, firearms, knives, brass knuckles, batons and/or weapons of any type are not allowed.
Special Event Days
Wolfpack Day - Oct. 17
Current students at NC State get $8 admission by showing their student ID card at the gate.
From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., this is what you can expect:
Rides and games will operate with no lights or music playing, as well as vendors at their booths. Music will only play acoustic sets with light amplification.
The public address system will only be used for lost visitor announcements.
A unique atmosphere at the NC State Fair on Sunday.
Senior Citizens' Day - Oct. 22
People ages 65 and older get free admission to the fair.
Starting at 9 a.m., Bojangles' biscuits and coffee will be served on the Dorton Patio near the Waterfall at the Senior Fun Fest. After that, there will be a program with Commissioner Steve Troxler and music at 10 a.m.
Military Appreciation Day - Oct. 23
The state fair will pay tribute to members of the U.S. Military . There will be a parade at 10 a.m., starting in the carnival midway. It will then go through Kiddieland, past the Scott Building and back to the midway.
Military Appreciation Day at the North Carolina State Fair took place Wednesday against the backdrop of troops preparing to deploy to the Middle East.
Smithfield Foods Hunger Relief Day - Oct. 24
Bring six cans of food to the fair gates and get into the NC State Fair for free!
Six canned goods will get you in for free.
Hunger Relief Day dates back to 1993 at the fair. Since then, according to their website, fairgoers have donated 6 million pounds of food to the Food Bank of Central & Eastern North Carolina and its partners.
It has become one of the largest one-day canned food drives in the state.
