Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • ABC11 Eyewitness News

    NC elections board pass bipartisan resolution to support voting access in WNC

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oA426_0vxsYNtU00

    During a meeting Monday, the State Board of Elections voted unanimously on a resolution that provides local county offices more power to ensure voting access.

    The resolution, which applies to Ashe, Avery, Buncombe, Haywood, Henderson, Madison, McDowell, Mitchell, Polk, Rutherford, Transylvania, Watauga, and Yancey counties, involves a series of provisions that range from modifying early voting sites and schedules to allowing for additional locations for voters to drop off their absentee ballots.

    "Additionally, we know there's going to be challenges regarding maintaining the poll workers at these voting sites, both early voting and election day. So what this resolution allows is county boards, by a bipartisan majority vote, to appoint election officials who are registered in other counties, to appoint emergency election day assistance, to re-assign poll workers to different locations," said Board of Elections General Counsel Paul Cox.

    "We really do have two critical issues here. One is to ensure that our citizens have access and that no one is denied the right to vote because of these logistical problems. And second, that we maintain the integrity to ensure that the count is correct," said Alan Hirsch, who serves as the Chair of the Board of Elections.

    State Elections officials expressed confidence that early voting will begin statewide on Thursday, October 17th. All county elections offices are now back open, with leaders from both parties crediting on-the-ground efforts.

    "The people at the Board of Election , the volunteers, all those people that are able are working very hard to make this election go as smoothly as possible," said Beth Hampton Jones, NCDP Chair for 11th Congressional District.

    "The State Board of Elections has done a great job. Every county has done an incredible job. No ballots were lost. No ballots were damaged. No machines were damaged," added Michele Woodhouse, NCGOP Chair in the 11th Congressional District.

    Typically, the final stretch leading to Election Day is full of mass campaigning, though the storm has affected that strategy. Traditional campaign events have been replaced with a focus on volunteering and giving back, with messaging focused on ways to connect with those affected by the storm.

    "I would encourage all current elected officials and candidates to think about solutions that are going to help people here in western North Carolina that have been devastated by this hurricane, find ways to rebuild and to streamline any bureaucratic red tape processes," said Woodhouse.

    No ballots were lost. No ballots were damaged. No machines were damaged.

    "We're hoping to be a conduit of information and help more than our regular routine of just knocking on doors and giving information about the candidates," added Jones.

    Challenges still persist logistically, as power and internet remain out in parts, and traveling remains severely impacted.

    "The people that are far enough out where their roads are washed out and everything, we're still having a hard time even getting in contact with (them). But the people I have talked to, they're worried about the the early voting sites and if they're going to be there and if they're not going to be there, what's going to happen and where do we send those people? And people are also very worried about absentee ballots, that some have mailed in ballots. Some have requested ballots to be mailed to them. Currently in Buncombe County, there is no mail service. So I was very heartened to hear from a lot of the board of election folks, (on) Monday morning, after just a complete catastrophe, and many of them were in their offices figuring out what this is going to look like going forward," said Jones.

    "We're starting to see quickly temporary things coming into place to allow people to get out. We're going to do everything that we can to help make sure that people that are isolated or secluded or unable to get out, that we're going to help them if it's by absentee, if it's by riding an ATV down the mountain to get to the polls, we're going to do everything we can. If they want to get to the polls, we'll help get them there," said Woodhouse.

    Tuesday, the Buncombe County Board of Elections is set to hold a meeting.

    "I'm here to reassure our community that Buncombe County will vote. All of our staff and board members are accounted for and, despite personal hardship, we've been organizing to make sure this community has a voice in choosing the people that represent us, both in good times and in tragedy," said Buncombe County Elections Director Corinne Duncan.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Sean Combs is now in a Special Housing Unit like Red Onion State Prison in Wise County, Virginia
    Margaret Minnicks18 days ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida14 days ago
    6.6 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Off the Coast of Canada, Felt in Washington State
    Bellingham Metro News22 days ago
    'Real Creep': Man Arrested for 'Poking' Hundreds of Women While Shopping in Polk County
    Uncovering Florida20 days ago
    Entire city of St. Augustine, other parts of St. Johns County ordered to evacuate
    Jacksonville Today4 minutes ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida11 days ago
    Vice President Kamala Harris visits Asheville to survey damage: 'Here for the long haul'
    ABC11 Eyewitness News4 days ago
    North Carolina City Named One Of The 30 'Saddest' Cities In America
    Town Talks7 days ago
    Hurricane Milton: Updates
    The Current GA2 days ago
    After the deluge, the lies: Misinformation and hoaxes about Helene cloud the recovery
    ABC11 Eyewitness News3 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile8 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz14 days ago
    Corporate landlord with 12,000 homes in CA agrees to $48 million settlement for deceiving renters
    The HD Post14 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post20 days ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz6 days ago
    Aurora closes pallet community for homeless, slashing shelter space
    David Heitz1 day ago
    Florida Property Owner Faces Foreclosure Auction After $17.3 Million Court Defeat
    Akeena12 days ago
    Hurricane Helene debris killed Duval toddler
    Jacksonville Today4 days ago
    Proposed law will require gas stoves to come with a warning label
    The HD Post23 days ago
    Colorado Parks and Wildlife recommends denial of Silver Spur Ranches claim for wolf damage
    Matt Whittaker6 days ago
    Evacuations ordered as two Wyoming wildfires explode
    WyoFile7 days ago
    Man Sentenced to 30 Months for Selling Machine Gun Conversion Devices
    Tysonomo Multimedia20 hours ago
    This Is Why Idaho Is The State People Are Least Likely To Move Away From
    Shop with Me Mama21 days ago
    Colombian Citizen Guilty of Importing Cocaine to US
    Morristown Minute6 days ago
    New CA law mandates clothing manufacturers recycle old clothes or face up to $50,000 per day fine
    The HD Post8 days ago
    Order your free at-home COVID-19 tests now from federal government — here’s how
    Northern Kentucky Tribune3 days ago
    North Carolina parents, advocates weigh in as 14 states file lawsuits against TikTok
    ABC11 Eyewitness News18 hours ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today5 days ago
    Brown bananas, crowded ports, empty shelves: What to expect if there’s a big dockworkers strike in the US
    The Current GA10 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy