The Columbia Heights City Council voted unanimously Nov. 9 to allow more types of businesses on a group of properties along Central Avenue.

The amendment changes the zoning on the Central Avenue properties from Limited Business District to General Business District, keeping them zoned for commercial use. It also rezones a neighboring property at 937 42nd Ave. NE from Limited Business District to Two-Family Residential District.

The city’s 2040 comprehensive plan calls for commercial use on the Central Avenue parcels and sets a goal of improving the corridor’s appearance and viability. Nick Soldano, a community development intern, wrote in a report to the council that allowing more uses could make both the individual properties and the corridor more viable for businesses.

Under the city’s zoning code, limited business districts provide a transition between residential and commercial uses and are designed to be “a functional and harmonious part of the neighborhood.” General business districts are intended for major roads away from residential neighborhoods and are primarily accessible by car. Staff said the Central Avenue properties fit the general business designation because of their location and how people reach them.

Soldano said the city overlooked the residential parcel in 2020 and would continue to correct inconsistencies in its zoning map.

The residential parcel faces 42nd Avenue NE. Its new zoning aligns with the comprehensive plan, which designates the property for low-density housing.

Council Member Connie Buesgens thanked city planner Ursula Brandt for updating the zoning, saying the area had taken on the character of a general business district over time.

Council Member Rachel James said the city was working to redevelop properties with single-family homes along Central Avenue.

“And this May, I noticed that there were still other things rather than our central business district and general business district in that area,” James said. “So again, thank you.”

Mayor Amada Márquez Simula agreed that the changes made sense and asked about the timing, given that the city is working on a new comprehensive plan.

“And so part of me was wondering, what is the purpose of doing this now when we’re already making these adjustments and working with the businesses and properties we have there now, we could just redo it all at the time,” Márquez Simula said. “But if there’s a chance to clean it up, it makes sense as well.”