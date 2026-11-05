Volleyball: Blaine sweeps past top-seeded Centennial, earns 1st trip to state in 14 years

It was a sweep on to state for the Blaine girls volleyball team Nov. 4, as the second-seeded Bengals took down top-seeded Centennial 25-21, 25-18, 25-20 in the Section 7AAAA championship. Blaine earned its first trip to state in 14 years, and will play in the Class AAAA state tournament Nov. 11-14 at Grand Casino Arena in St. Paul.

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