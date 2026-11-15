A UPS cargo plane and a Copa Airlines passenger jet collided on a taxiway at Miami International Airport on Saturday night, according to airport officials and the Federal Aviation Administration.

Two people were treated at the scene for minor injuries by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, but did not need to be taken to the hospital, according to Miami-Dade Aviation.

Six crew members and 166 passengers were on the Copa aircraft -- a Boeing 737-800NG -- and, aside from the two who were treated for "apparent minor injuries," all the other passengers crew members "are reported to be in good condition," the airline said in a statement.

"Preliminary information indicates that a cargo aircraft and the left wingtip of the Copa Airlines aircraft came into contact while both aircraft were taxiing," the airline said. "Copa Airlines regrets the disruption this incident may cause our passengers. The safety of our passengers and crew is our top priority, and we will cooperate with authorities as they investigate the incident."

The collision happened at approximately 9:15 p.m., the airport said.

Tomas Maliar - PHOTO: Damage to the nose of the aircraft at Miami International Airport is seen in this photo.

The wingtip of a Copa Airlines Boeing 737, which was taxiing to the gate, struck the nose of a UPS Boeing 767, which was taxiing for departure to Bogota, Colombia, according to a statement from the FAA. The FAA said it is investigating the incident.

Air traffic controllers had told the UPS crew to give way to the Copa flight, the FAA said. One pilot is heard on air traffic controller audio saying, "Somebody hit us." Photos showed damage to the nose of one of the planes.

The airport said flights were being directed to other taxiways, so there was no impact to airport operations.

"We are aware of an incident involving one of our aircraft on the ground in Miami," UPS said in a statement. "Our crew is safe, and we are committed to working with authorities to determine what happened. The safety of our employees and the public is our highest priority."