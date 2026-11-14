Two Americans died in a suspected drowning incident in the Bahamas on Friday afternoon after a group of swimmers was swept away by strong currents, police said.

The victims, a 38-year-old man and a 40-year-old woman, were among a group of people swimming beyond an area marked with a warning sign cautioning against strong currents, according to the Royal Bahamas Police Force.

Police said they received a report shortly before 3 p.m. and responded to the southern point of North Bimini, near the entrance to Bimini Harbour.

"Upon arrival, officers were informed that the victims were among a group of individuals swimming beyond an area marked with a warning sign cautioning against strong currents," according to a statement from the Royal Bahamas Police Force. "While swimming, several individuals were reportedly swept away by the strong currents."

A nearby ferry boat helped rescue some of the swimmers, but the two Americans became unresponsive and were pulled from the water.

CPR was administered before the victims were taken to a local clinic, where medical personnel continued life-saving efforts. Both were pronounced dead by an attending physician shortly before 4 p.m., police said.

Foul play is not suspected, according to police. An autopsy will be conducted to help determine the exact cause of death.

The investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident is ongoing.