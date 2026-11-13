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Politics
Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy & Sen. Chris Van Hollen, Sunday on “This Week”
11 days ago
TRANSPORTATION SECRETARY SEAN DUFFY & SEN. CHRIS VAN HOLLEN, SUNDAY ON “THIS WEEK” WITH CO-ANCHOR MARTHA RADDATZ
Sean Duffy
Transportation Secretary
Sen. Chris Van Hollen
Foreign Relations Committee
(D) Maryland
POWERHOUSE ROUNDTABLE
Donna Brazile
Former DNC Chair
ABC News Contributor
Chris Christie
(R) Former New Jersey Governor
ABC News Contributor
Sarah Isgur
SCOTUSblog Editor
ABC News Contributor
Amy Walter
Cook Political Report Publisher & Editor-in-Chief
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ABC News Media Relations
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