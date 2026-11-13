The Federal Aviation Administration ordered a rare nationwide ground stop for all airports Friday -- a more than four-hour disruption that snarled travel from coast to coast with canceled flights and stranded passengers.

The ground stop on Friday was the result of faulty equipment, Federal Aviation Administration Administrator Bryan Bedford said at a press conference Saturday.

"We see zero evidence of anything nefarious, and zero evidence of anything AI-related," Bedford said.

More than 14,000 flights were canceled on Friday and Saturday.

Bedford said he expected the system will be fully recovered by the end of the weekend.

"Based on everything that we’re hearing from our airline partners, they believe that they’ll be able to have full schedule integrity by the close of business on Sunday," he said.

Latest Developments

Nov 15, 4:20 PM

The CEO of United Airlines called Friday's nationwide ground stop a "call to action" in a statement posted on the airline's website Sunday.

Scott Kirby said that although the FAA "took decisive action to keep our airspace safe and secure" and air traffic controllers and their leadership "worked around the clock" to mitigate the effects of the ground stop, "our Air Traffic Control system needs more investment in modern technology to ensure better redundancy and reliability now."

"This moment must be a call to action," Kirby said. "It is critical for safety, our passengers, and our economy that we fix our nation’s Air Traffic Control system now," adding that the FAA needs "100% staffing and to have the funds to modernize the technology. And they need and deserve 100% support from all of us."

Jason Fochtman/Houston Chronicle via AP - PHOTO: United planes wait outside their gates at George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston after The Federal Aviation Administration grounded all flights nationwide, Nov. 13, 2026.

Kirby also said he'd "spoken directly with the Secretary of Transportation and the FAA Administrator" about the ground stop and its effect on United and its customers, as well as "leaders on both sides of the aisle in the last 24 hours and can confirm that they’re committed to modernizing the U.S. ATC system while holding the FAA accountable at the same time."

"I am proud of each and every one of our United Airlines team members" who worked to mitigate the ground stop disruptions, Kirby said, also thanking customers "for their patience as our teams worked to get them safely to their destinations and keep them informed along the way."

Nov 15, 3:07 PM

Nearly 2,300 flights in the U.S. have been cancelled Sunday in the aftermath of Friday's nationwide ground stop.

FlightAware reported 2,291 total flight cancellations as of 3 p.m. ET Sunday. That's up from just over 1,600 cancelled flights reported late Sunday morning, as airlines work to recover their operations.

Justin Hamel/Getty Images - PHOTO: Travelers move through Dallas Fort Worth International Airport on Nov. 14, 2026, in Dallas, Texas.

Additionally, some 18,689 flights were delayed, per FlightAware. American Airlines had the most flights reported cancelled, with 611, followed by JetBlue with 253 and SkyWest with 207.

Total cancellations reported for Monday stood at 144 as of Sunday afternoon, according to FlightAware, with 641 delayed.

Nov 15, 2:04 PM

A spokesperson for Hewlett Packard Enterprise, which owns Juniper, the company that manufactured the routers believed to be central to the ground stop, said in a statement to ABC News that the devices were working properly Friday, when the ground stop occurred.

"Based on what we know today, the device functioned as it was configured to by the installer. It did not fail or act improperly," the statement said.

Business Wire via AP, FILE - PHOTO: A L3Harris production facility is shown in Huntsville, Alabama, Aug 4, 2025.

The routers are now being examined at an L3Harris lab in Florida. L3 Harris is a government contractor that provides technology and IT support for the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and that worked with Hewlett Packard Enterprise and Juniper to install the routers.

"We have that router in the L3 Harris lab down in Florida," Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy told co-anchor Martha Raddatz on ABC's "This Week" Sunday, referring to the specific router in Arkansas that officials believe caused instability in the air traffic communication system Friday afternoon.

"We are supporting the FAA in its investigation to understand the conditions that led to the Nov. 13 ground stop of our nation’s air travel. L3Harris takes the nationwide ground stop and its impact on travelers, airlines and air traffic operations seriously," L3Harris said in a statement Saturday.

-ABC News Ayesha Ali

Nov 15, 12:20 PM

More than 1,600 flights have been cancelled Sunday as airlines work to recover their operations following Friday's ground stop.

Some 1,627 flights have been cancelled as of late Sunday morning, per FlightAware. According to Cirium, an aviation analytics company, roughly 5% of flights in the U.S. are cancelled Sunday.

American and JetBlue are being hit harder than the others. American has cancelled 472 flights Sunday -- about 13% of their operation -- while JetBlue has cancelled 251 flights, or roughly 27% of their operation.

Jonathan Ernst/Reuters - PHOTO: FAA issues national ground stop due to "extraordinary circumstance and reasons for safety'

More than 17,500 flights were cancelled Friday and Saturday. Only 30 Monday flights had been cancelled as of late Sunday morning.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said on ABC's "This Week" Sunday that “we’re going to see things come back to normal today, but probably fully normal tomorrow.”

Nov 15, 11:08 AM

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said Sunday that air traffic control routers' ability to broadcast data has been turned off as officials continue to investigate the router communication issue that prompted a nationwide ground stop Friday.

"We have that router in the L3 Harris lab down in Florida," Duffy told co-anchor Martha Raddatz on ABC's "This Week" Sunday, referring to the specific router in Arkansas that officials believe caused instability in the air traffic communication system Friday afternoon. L3 Harris is a government contractor that provides technology and IT support for the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

ABC News - PHOTO: Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy appears on ABC's "This Week."

"Our FAA team is on site as well. We've been partnering with the FBI and other law enforcement. We're going to take a look at what happened there," he continued. "But what we've now done, we have 69 of these routers in the national airspace. We've stopped their ability to broadcast, and it was this router was broadcasting data from this this radio facility into the whole network. Once we shut the shut the ability to broadcast down on the routers, the issue is resolved. So we're going to take a hard look at it."

Duffy explained that work was being done to replace outdated copper wire with fiber cables in El Dorado, Arkansas. When the router in that area was turned on, "we saw that in Amarillo, Texas, a system we had replaced about three weeks earlier, that started to flood our system as well."

"So we're looking at those two issues and trying to find the root cause of what happened," Duffy said.

Nov 15, 9:08 AM

In his first public comments about the nationwide FAA ground stop that took place on Friday, President Donald Trump blamed the Biden administration for “making an old and broken system worse than when they began.”

“The Biden Administration was an FAA disaster. Everything they touched turned bad. Big money spent unwisely, making an old and broken system worse than when they began,” Trump wrote on his social media platform Sunday morning.

Jim Lo Scalzo/EPA/Shutterstock - PHOTO: Airplane luggage from canceled flights piles up during a Federal Aviation Administration nationwide ground stop at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in Arlington, Virginia, November 13, 2026.

Trump also repeated the administration’s desire for Congress to approve additional funding.

“We have the knowledge and plan for the Flight Control Systems, we need Congress to give the money, FAST! Our FAA is doing a great job, and is ready to go,” Trump said.

In a subsequent post, the president again made the case for Congress to provide funding to help modernize the U.S. air traffic control system.

“If Congress approves the desperately needed money for Air Traffic Control, we can get it built quickly and efficiently. It will be the BEST SYSTEM anywhere in the World. Much of our current air control system is 50 years old - RIDICULOUS!” Trump wrote.

On Friday, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy requested $50 billion from Congress to update these systems.

“We have already started the work, but it should be done all at once, not in drips and drabs. Congress must approve. The Biden Administration set it back years!” the president added.

More than 14,000 flights were cancelled Friday and Saturday, with an additional 900 flights cancelled as of early Sunday.

Nov 14, 10:33 PM

Some travelers on Sunday could be in for another rough day -- with over 900 flights already canceled.

According to FlightAware, 910 flights have been canceled Sunday, and the number is rising.

American Airlines is extending its travel alert and waiving change fees for travel scheduled through Wednesday, Nov. 18.

Ryan Murphy/Getty Images - PHOTO: Travelers wait in line at a ticket counter at John F. Kennedy International Airport on Nov. 14, 2026, in New York.

"American’s recovery from yesterday’s FAA nationwide ground stop continues to move forward," the company said in a statement. "All planned cancellations for tonight and tomorrow have now been completed, though some individual flights may still be canceled as we continue working to fully restore the operation. Our focus tonight is on setting up the operation for a strong start tomorrow, with our crews and aircraft positioned to get customers on their way."

Delta Airlines is encouraging travelers with flexible plans to move their flights to Monday or further out.

Overall, more than 6,400 flights were canceled on Saturday, according to FlightAware, on top of more than 9,000 flights canceled on Friday.

Nov 14, 9:02 PM

The Professional Aviation Safety Specialists (PASS) union, which represents more than 11,000 FAA employees, issued a statement saying its technicians were not involved in the upgrades that resulted in Friday’s ground stop.

"Historically, contractors have followed a protocol where FAA employees conduct a risk assessment and coordinate the maintenance of the system or equipment. PASS-represented technicians were not involved in the upgrades that led to the ground stop yesterday," the union said in the statement.

The union is also saying its members should have a bigger role in the FAA’s air traffic control modernization efforts, arguing that their skills and expertise will help minimize disruptions and make the process quicker.

"PASS fully supports the administration's efforts to modernize the nation's air traffic control system," the union said. "It must be recognized by the FAA that modernization will move more quickly with fewer disruptions if PASS is fully engaged. The employees represented by the union are on the front lines and they have the skills and expertise to make the Brand New Air Traffic Control System (BNATCS) a reality. These employees should receive training on new equipment and could ensure more robust installation and optimization—if the workforce were properly staffed."

-ABC News' Ayesha Ali

Nov 14, 5:14 PM

Members of rock bands that were traveling to the Vans Warped Orlando concert helped to ease the stress and tension for passengers during flights Saturday.

Videos circulated online of Simple Plan, Hoobastank and The Used performing their hits using the plane's PA system to amused passengers.

thekelseychilds/Instagram - PHOTO: "Simple Plan" performs on a plane for passengers, on Nov. 13, 2026.

Some of the passengers sang along to their songs.

"It felt like a tube of happy people," Hoobastank vocalist Doug Robb said in an interview with Rocksound Saturday.

Nov 14, 3:48 PM

-ABC News' Malcolm Caminero

Over 5,200 flights have been canceled on Saturday as airlines continue to work around the clock to get operations back up on Saturday.

FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford said the system will be fully recovered on Sunday. As of 3:30 p.m. ET, 160 flights have been canceled on Sunday.

"Based on everything that we’re hearing from our airline partners, they believe that they’ll be able to have full schedule integrity by the close of business on Sunday," he said.

Nearly 9,200 flights were canceled on Friday.