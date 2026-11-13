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Actor Chris Hemsworth's house burglarized, 3 vehicles stolen
By Nadine El-BawabAhmad HemingwaySomayeh MalekianDesiree Adib,11 days ago
Four people are suspected of burglarizing Australian actor Chris Hemsworth’s home in Australia and stealing three vehicles on Wednesday, according to local media reports and police.
In response to reports in Australian media that Hemsworth's home was burgled, New South Wales Police told ABC News that officers were called to a property in Broken Head where they were informed that "four unknown people had entered the property and stole three vehicles."'The Bachelor' season 30 to feature NFL quarterback Sam Hartman
Police said they established a crime scene and launched an investigation.
Two of the vehicles were later recovered and the third was located on Thursday, according to police. The third vehicle has since been seized and is undergoing forensic examination, according to police.Taylor Swift to perform at CMAs for 1st time in 13 years
No injuries were reported, according to police.
Representatives for Hemsworth did not immediately respond to ABC News' request for comment.