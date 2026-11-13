Four people are suspected of burglarizing Australian actor Chris Hemsworth’s home in Australia and stealing three vehicles on Wednesday, according to local media reports and police.

In response to reports in Australian media that Hemsworth's home was burgled, New South Wales Police told ABC News that officers were called to a property in Broken Head where they were informed that "four unknown people had entered the property and stole three vehicles."

Lisa O'connor/AFP via Getty Images - PHOTO: Chris Hemsworth attends the premiere of Amazon MGM Studios' "Crime 101" at The United Theatre in Los Angeles, Feb.10, 2026.

Police said they established a crime scene and launched an investigation.

Two of the vehicles were later recovered and the third was located on Thursday, according to police. The third vehicle has since been seized and is undergoing forensic examination, according to police.

Tristan Fewings/Getty Images - PHOTO: Chris Hemsworth attends the European Gala Screening for Amazons: CRIME 101 at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square, Jan. 28, 2026, in London.

No injuries were reported, according to police.

Representatives for Hemsworth did not immediately respond to ABC News' request for comment.