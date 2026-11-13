New measles deaths were reported in Wisconsin and Pennsylvania on Friday, bringing the total number of measles deaths in the United States to 10.

Measles cases nationwide have topped 5,400, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported earlier.

The CDC says 5,412 infections have been reported across 45 states. That is 230 more infections since the update last Friday. Between 2000 to 2024, the U.S. averaged 180 cases annually.

Wisconsin health officials on Friday reported a second measles death in the state, as Pennsylvania health officials also reported an additional death.

The nationwide total for measles deaths is now at 10 -- seven in Pennsylvania, one in New York and two in Wisconsin.

A decision about the U.S. measles elimination status could come within days. The Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), which is responsible for verifying the status, had not yet announced a determination as of Saturday. The Department of Health and Human Services said Friday it "will not prejudge its independent review."

Jessie Wardarski/AP Photo - PHOTO: A measles, mumps and rubella virus vaccine at Union Community Care clinic in Lancaster, Pa., Oct. 8, 2026.

Vaccination rates

The number of kindergartners vaccinated with the measles vaccine dropped from 95% in 2019 to 92% in 2026. Herd immunity is typically provided at 95% vaccination rates in communities. There are now roughly 300,000 kindergartners that entered classrooms this year without being vaccinated.

The measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccine comes in two doses. The first dose is received between 12-15 months of age, followed by a second dose between 4-6 years of age. Those two doses are 97% effective at preventing infection. Even if still infected, those vaccinated are less likely to become severely ill.

More on measles

Measles in the most contagious disease in the world. A sick individual can infect 90% of unvaccinated people they come into contact with. The virus lives on surfaces and in the air two hours after a sick person leaves the room.

Jan Sonnenmair/Getty Images, FILE - PHOTO: Signs point the way to measles testing in the parking lot of the Seminole Hospital District across from Wigwam Stadium on February 27, 2025 in Seminole, Texas.

Measles is not just a rash. One in 10 children with measles get ear infections and one in 10 children with measles get diarrhea.

One in 5 people that are unvaccinated land in the hospital, while one in 20 children get pneumonia.

Additionally, one in 1,000 children get encephalitis, a swelling of the brain that can lead to seizures, deafness, of intellectual disability.

Nearly one to three of every 1,000 children who become infected die from respiratory and neurological complications.