An infant in Wisconsin has died from measles, the state health department said Thursday.

It’s the first death in the state since 1990. This brings the total number of measles deaths reported by state health departments across the country to eight: six in Pennsylvania, one in New York and one in Wisconsin.

Wisconsin has reported 431 measles cases so far this year, the highest number in the state in more than 35 years. Nine people have required hospitalization, according to health officials.

"It is with a heavy heart we are reporting the first death of an infant connected with a measles outbreak in Wisconsin in many years. My heart is broken for the family," Wisconsin Department of Health Secretary Kirsten Johnson said in a press release. "Any death of a child is a tragedy and even more so when it is related to a vaccine-preventable disease. Measles can cause serious illness and death, and it is important for all Wisconsinites to evaluate their risk and take steps to protect themselves and their family."

At least 96% of measles cases in the U.S. this year have been among people who are unvaccinated or whose vaccination status is unknown.

Jessie Wardarski/AP Photo - PHOTO: Measles, mumps and rubella virus vaccine at Union Community Care clinic in Lancaster, Pa., Oct. 8, 2026.

Early symptoms include cough, runny nose, fever as high as 104 degrees Fahrenheit and red, watery eyes, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Two to three days after symptoms start, patients may develop Koplik spots, which are tiny white spots that may appear inside the mouth on the inner cheek.

Three to five days after symptoms start, patients may experience a rash, first appearing on the face at the hairline before moving downwards to the neck, chest, stomach, arms, legs and feet. Fever may spike even higher than 104 F when the rash appears, the CDC says.

Nationally, more than 4,800 measles cases have been confirmed this year in the U.S., with infections reported in almost every state, according to the CDC. It's the highest number of illnesses from measles since 1991.

The CDC currently recommends that people receive two doses of the MMR vaccine, the first at ages 12 to 15 months and the second between 4 and 6 years old. One dose is 93% effective in preventing measles infection, and two doses are 97% effective, the CDC says.

Infants aged 6 to 11 months living in or traveling to high-risk outbreak areas may receive an early third dose of the MMR vaccine.