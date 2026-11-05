Catastrophic flooding leads to closure of cities in Georgia, Tennessee

Two cities in Tennessee and Georgia are experiencing catastrophic flooding after 6 to 9 inches of rain fell overnight, leading to the Ocoee River to rise to a record 18.05 feet.

The Ocoee River's previous record crest was 17.8 feet reached in Feb. 16, 1990. The river is typically around 2.5 feet on a normal day.

McCaysville, Georgia, and Copperhill, Tennessee, have both closed the cities, ordering residents to evacuate and stay out of the city.

Tracey Trumbull/Local 3 News via AP Photo - PHOTO: Flood waters cover parts of McCaysville, Ga., Nov. 5, 2026, after heavy rain moves the area overnight.

Georgia Department of Natural Resources - PHOTO: Flood waters are shown in this image posted to social media by the Georgia Department of Natural Resources, on Nov. 5, 2026.

McCaysville has declared a state of emergency and the city closed until further notice amid flooding and dangerous conditions, Police Chief Michael Earley said in a post on social media Thursday morning.

"We are urging everyone to STAY AWAY FROM THE CITY OF McCAYSVILLE. Do not attempt to enter the city, bypass barricades, or interfere with ongoing emergency operations," Earley said in a post on social media.

Streets in downtown Copperhill were flooded just after 2 a.m. on Thursday. Bridges to the city remain closed and shelters are open at Copperhill City Hall and McCaysville City Hall, according to the city.

Georgia Department of Natural Resources - PHOTO: Georgia DNR Law Enforcement Division Game Wardens are assisting state and local first responders and emergency personnel in Fannin and Murray counties following widespread flooding on Nov. 5, 2026.

Transportation between the two towns has been cut off as both bridges have been topped.

The river has been steadily receding, dropping below 10 feet by 11:30am, into a minor flood stage. The river is expected to go below the flood stage in the afternoon.

A few people were sent to the hospital, but no major injuries have been reported, McCaysville Police Chief Michael Earley said in a press conference Thursday morning.

A firefighter was injured but is expected to recover, Earley said.

Fannin County Emergency Management Agency - PHOTO: Flooding is shown in Fannin County, Georgia, in this image posted to social media on Nov. 5, 2026.

First responders still have to actively clear all the homes and a Blackhawk helicopter is now flying overhead to see if any more people need to be rescued, with parts of the city still inaccessible, Earley said.

Some people were rescued from the roof of their homes and rescue teams are actively trying to get a 90-year-old that is stranded on her kitchen table, Earley said.

At least 30 to 40 rescues have been made, according to Earley. A lot of vehicles, debris and even a police car have floated down the water, Earley said.

WTVC - PHOTO: Flood waters are shown in this screen grab from a drone video taken at the Georgia Tennessee line cities of Copperhill, Tennessee and McCaysville, Georgia, on Nov. 5, 2026.

Government buildings, shops and homes have been lost in the flooding, Earley said. Cell phone communications, power and the water plant are all down in the city as well, he said.

Flash flood emergency declared

At 4 a.m. Thursday, a flash flood emergency was declared in Polk County, the southeast corner of Tennessee, and a "considerable" flash flood warning for multiple counties in north central Georgia.

The Ocoee River at Copperhill and McCaysville entered major flood stage, level 3 of 3, at 3:30 a.m.

WSB - PHOTO: Flooding is shown in Fannin County, Georgia, on Nov. 5, 2026.

The river rose 14 feet in 7 and a half hours, from 4 feet at 10:30 p.m. to 16 feet at 4:30 a.m. to 18 feet at 6 a.m.

Water from the river has started to recede and has dropped three feet in the last hour, Earley said at around 8 a.m. Thursday morning.

This catastrophic flood event is affecting much of the infrastructure in Copperhill and McCaysville. Numerous homes, businesses, and roads are flooded with several feet of water.

The McCaysville Water System is on a boil water advisory until further notice, according to the Fannin County Emergency Management Agency.