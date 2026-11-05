Trump says he has 'every intention' to keep Hegseth

President Donald Trump said Thursday he intends to keep Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth in his job, as GOP Rep. Thomas Massie prepares to reintroduce an impeachment resolution against Hegseth.

"I have every intention to keep him,” Trump said.

Trump acknowledged receiving calls from people unhappy with Hegseth, but said, “I get these calls, you know, about him. I don't understand why.”

Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images - PHOTO: President Donald Trump speaks at the construction site of the East Wing ballroom at the White House in Washington, on Nov.4, 2026.

His comments come amid speculation that Hegseth is eyeing Republican Sen. Marsha Blackburn's soon-to-be-vacated Tennessee seat, Trump predicted the defense secretary would be "very popular" in the state. Trump also acknowledged that the war with Iran had contributed to Republicans' sweeping midterm losses.

Trump also acknowledged it would be easier to confirm a replacement for Hegseth before Democrats take over in January -- as Democrats say they will to use their new congressional majority to potentially investigate him.

ABC News spoke with Massie Wednesday night about his impeachment resolution. He said he intends to introduce it Monday or Tuesday and believes there will be enough Republican defectors to pass it.

In September, Massie, who lost his primary race earlier this year after Trump endorsed an opponent, stood on the House floor for more than 67 minutes reading his sweeping 34-page resolution with eight articles of impeachment aloud.

"Secretary Hegseth has acted in a manner contrary to his trust as Secretary of Defense and subversive of constitutional government, to the great prejudice of the cause of law and justice, and to the manifest injury of the people of the United States of America," Massie read from the resolution, contending that Hegseth will "remain a threat to civilians and the laws of war, the integrity of United States diplomacy, and the Constitution if allowed to remain in office, and has acted in a manner grossly incompatible with his duties and the rule of law."

"Peter Brian Hegseth thus warrants impeachment and trial, removal from office, and disqualification to hold and enjoy any office of honor, trust, or profit under the United States," the resolution states.

Julia Demaree Nikhinson/AP Photo - PHOTO: Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and President Donald Trump attend the dignified transfer of four U.S. service members recently killed in the Middle East, July 22, 2026, at Dover Air Force Base, Del.

Massie's impeachment effort stalled earlier this year when Speaker Mike Johnson canceled the remaining floor votes before the chamber broke for its midterm recess.

Asked about the resolution Thursday morning, Trump responded by calling Massie a "very bad guy."

"Massie is a guy who is very destructive and is a very bad guy," the president said.

Trump also said he expects Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries to come to the White House at some point, though he has not spoken with them yet.

Trump also said he has spoken with other Democrats but did not identify them.

“There are others -- not them -- but people, other Democrats, who have been calling. I have friends over there. I think we can get along. it's good for the country if we do. The country has had enough,” he added.