    Famed grizzly bear killed after being struck by vehicle as her cub is still missing

    By Jon Haworth,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41zT5M_0wJuFvY600

    A beloved grizzly bear has been struck and killed by a vehicle in Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming, officials said.

    The famed grizzly bear -- known simply as “Grizzly Bear 399”due to the identity tag attached to her ear -- was fatally struck on Tuesday evening by a vehicle on Highway 26/89 in Snake River Canyon, just south of Jackson, Wyoming, and her identity was confirmed through ear tags and a microchip, according to a statement from the National Park Service on Wednesday.

    Woman stuck upside-down between 2 boulders trying to retrieve her phone freed after 7 hours

    “Grizzly bear 399 had a yearling cub with her, whose whereabouts are currently unknown,” park officials said. “At this time, there is no evidence to suggest the yearling was also involved in the incident, but the US Fish and Wildlife Service is monitoring the area.”

    Vehicle collisions with wildlife, including grizzly bears, are not uncommon. From 2009 to 2023, there have been 49 grizzly bear mortalities due to vehicle collisions in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem and the National Park Service is now working with state and local agencies to gather more information surrounding this latest incident.

    17-year-old Hawaii kayaker rescued after spending nearly 12 hours clinging to kayak overnight
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sII6C_0wJuFvY600
    National Park Service - PHOTO: A beloved grizzly bear has been struck and killed by a vehicle in Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming, officials said.
    Police hunt for man who abandoned 7 newborn puppies in box outside police station

    “People from around the world have followed grizzly bear 399 for several decades. At 28 years old, she was the oldest known reproducing female grizzly bear in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem,” said Hilary Cooley, Grizzly Bear Recovery Coordinator for the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

    “Wildlife vehicle collisions and conflict are unfortunate. We are thankful the driver is okay and understand the community is saddened to hear that grizzly bear 399 has died,” said Angi Bruce, Wyoming Game and Fish Department Director.

    Exotic wild cat native to Africa and Asia found under home after wandering Chicago suburbs

    In 2024, including this incident, there have been 2 grizzly bear mortalities from vehicle strikes in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem, with the average number of grizzly bear mortalities in the region due to vehicle collisions during 2009-2023 standing at 3.3 bears deaths per year, authorities said.

    “The grizzly bear is an iconic species that helps make the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem so extraordinary. Grizzly bear 399 has been perhaps the most prominent ambassador for the species. She has inspired countless visitors into conservation stewardship around the world and will be missed,” said Grand Teton National Park Superintendent Chip Jenkins.

    Child dead after being run over by tractor at Halloween haunted hayride

    No additional information has been made available at this time and the investigation into the incident is currently ongoing.

    Comments / 7

    Add a Comment
    Rhonda Sweitzer
    20h ago
    So sad mama bear passed away. Praying they’re able to find her cub and help him/her
    SFR
    1d ago
    I hope they can find the cub…. Damn shame….
    View all comments

