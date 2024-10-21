Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • ABC News

    GOP-led probe disputes ex-White House aide's House Jan. 6 testimony about note

    By Will Steakin,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WQyyO_0wFLqkXT00

    A Republican-led House committee reviewing the work of the House select committee that investigated the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol has released a report Republicans say disputes a piece of testimony delivered by one of the panel's star witnesses, Cassidy Hutchinson, during her 2022 testimony.

    In the report, first obtained by ABC News, the House Administration Subcommittee on Oversight says a handwriting analyst, who the committee retained, determined that a note Hutchinson testified she had written for then-President Donald Trump to read during the attack on the Capitol was actually written by then-White House lawyer Eric Herschmann.

    During Hutchinson's testimony in June 2022, Rep. Liz Cheney displayed a handwritten note that Hutchinson testified she wrote after her boss, Trump Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, handed her a note card and pen to take his dictation. The note, containing a potential statement for Trump to release, read, "Anyone who entered the Capitol illegally without proper authority should leave immediately" -- with the word "illegally" crossed out.

    MORE: Trump White House attorney disputes Cassidy Hutchinson's testimony about handwritten note

    Following Hutchinson's testimony, ABC News reported that Herschmann had come forward to claim that the note was written by him during a meeting at the White House, and not by Hutchinson.

    As part of their ongoing investigation into the Jan. 6 select committee, the House Administration Subcommittee on Oversight "obtained several samples of Mr. Herschmann's handwriting," which the committee turned over to an independent handwriting expert, who determined the samples matched the former White House lawyer's handwriting.

    "Based on the documents submitted, the evidence supports my opinion that the handwriting that appears on the Questioned Document was written in the same hand as the exemplars," the report reads, referring to samples of Herschmann's handwriting, according to a copy of the report obtained by ABC News.

    A representative for Hutchinson declined to comment to ABC News.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OVlRk_0wFLqkXT00
    Jacquelyn Martin/AP, FILE - PHOTO: Cassidy Hutchinson, former aide to Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, testifies as the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol holds a hearing at the Capitol in Washington, June 28, 2022.

    As part of the production of documents, Hutchinson handed over a birthday card as a handwriting sample to the subcommittee.

    In a statement, subcommittee Chairman Barry Loudermilk said the findings contradict Hutchinson's testimony.

    "This new evidence provided by an independent, Certified Questioned Document Examiner, not only contradicts Ms. Hutchinson's numerous claims that she penned the note, but also exposes the Select Committee's willingness to accept all her testimonies without corroboration or further investigation," Loudermilk said.

    A statement provided to ABC News by a representative for Herschmann said, "Cassidy Hutchinson's ever shifting stories about how she was involved in writing my note to President Trump was, and is, pure fallacy. She wasn't even in the room. ... There is a reason that none of her false assertions made it into any indictment of President Trump -- they're made up, simply not credible and impossible to corroborate."

    Despite Republicans' allegations regarding who wrote the note, as ABC News previously reported, several White House aides did urge then-President Trump to take action as his supporters were attacking the Capitol. Trump ultimately did not send his first tweet asking his supporters to leave the Capitol until just over three hours after the initial breach.

    In March, the House Administration Subcommittee on Oversight released an "Initial Findings Report" that Republicans claimed showed that four other White House employees did not corroborate Hutchinson's account of former Trump's actions that day.

    MORE: As Nov. 5 nears, Trump steps up attempts to recast Jan. 6 violence as 'day of love'

    "The testimony of these four White House employees directly contradicts claims made by Cassidy Hutchinson and by the Select Committee in the Final Report. None of the White House employees corroborated Hutchinson's sensational story about President Trump lunging for the steering wheel of the Beast," the "Initial Findsings Report" says. "However, some witnesses did describe the President's mood after the speech at the Ellipse."

    In a letter to Laudermilk, Hutchinson's attorney, William H. Jordan, wrote, "Let me be clear: since Ms. Hutchinson changed counsel, she has and will continue to tell the truth. While other individuals -- often men who occupied more senior roles -- would not speak with the Select Committee, Ms. Hutchinson and many other witnesses courageously stepped forward. Yet she now finds herself being questioned by you and your Subcommittee regarding her testimony and on matters that may also be the subject of ongoing criminal proceedings against Mr. Trump."

    "Ms. Hutchinson will not succumb to a pressure campaign from those who seek to silence her and influence her testimony, even when done in the name of 'oversight,'" Jordan wrote.

    Hutchinson's testimony in front of the Jan. 6 committee sent shockwaves through the political world in 2022. The former top adviser to then-President Trump's chief of staff divulged numerous details about what she said went on behind the scenes leading up to, during, and after the Capitol attack.

    When Hutchinson first faced pushback over her testimony, Jordan released a statement that said, "Ms. Hutchinson stands by all of the testimony she provided yesterday, under oath, to the Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol."

    Following nine public hearings and interviews with hundreds of witnesses, the House Jan. 6 committee released a final report in December 2022 that concluded that Trump had led what it called a "multi-part conspiracy to overturn the lawful results of the 2020 Presidential election."

    Hutchinson, who has said she remained a Republican, has since endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris for president.

    "Donald Trump and JD Vance cannot be trusted with the Constitution. They cannot be trusted to uphold our rule of law and they can't be trusted to enact responsible policy," Hutchinson said when she announced her endorsement. "That in and of itself is disqualifying."

    This story has been updated.

    Comments / 413
    Add a Comment
    T Dog
    2h ago
    So, the "STAR" witness lied. Surprise, Surprise, Surprise! Knew that two years ago, smh. Question is, will she be charged for perjury?
    Billy Taylor
    6h ago
    Hutchinson is a lying scumbag.
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Man who questioned Trump on pet-eating lies during Univision town hall admits he is now voting for Harris
    The Independent4 days ago
    Nearly 1 in 5 Republicans believe if Trump loses he should do ‘whatever it takes’ to put himself in White House
    The Independent2 days ago
    Trump Reveals First Targets on Military Hit List in Shocking Interview
    The New Republic7 days ago
    Donald Trump Cut by Fox After Shocking Detroit with Explosive Comments: 'I Will Not Protect NATO Allies From Russia'
    Business Times11 days ago
    Liberal pundit tells CNN ‘White folks’ should face 'accountability’ for not 'saving democracy’ if Harris loses
    Fox News2 days ago
    DeSantis aide tells federal court he resigned rather than follow governor's orders
    Raw Story2 days ago
    ‘No I Can’t!’ CNN’s Jim Acosta Cuts Off Pro-Trump Guest Because ‘You’re Not Even Answering My Question!’
    Mediaite7 days ago
    ‘I Do Mean It, Actually’: Trump Town Hall Crowd Loudly Boos As He Wishes Kamala Harris Happy Birthday
    Mediaite2 days ago
    Entire Panel of Arab-American Voters on MSNBC Refuse To Back Harris: ‘Nothing She Can Do or Say For Us To Change Our Minds’
    Mediaite4 days ago
    Trump Cancels All His Events in Favor of One of the Worst People Ever
    The New Republic1 day ago
    Hunter prosecution fallout pushed Biden to say he ‘should never have picked Garland’: Book
    WashingtonExaminer15 days ago
    Fired! White Man Seen Harassing Black Teen On Video Loses Job As Florida Police Investigate Racial Profiling
    NewsOne2 days ago
    Despite her call to 'do something' for Harris, Michelle Obama has yet to hit the campaign trail
    NBC News7 days ago
    Fact Check: AOC Said Jan. 6 Rioters Could've Raped or Killed Her. Some Claim She Wasn't Even at the Capitol
    Snopes1 day ago
    'CBS Mornings' Star Gayle King Hit With Bold Allegations After Tense Interview
    Parade13 days ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato12 days ago
    Sheriff is latest target of racist banners over Downtown
    Jacksonville Today3 days ago
    Walmart employee found dead inside bakery oven: Police
    ABC News22 hours ago
    Senator James Lankford: It’s Amazing Kamala Harris Is Wrapping Herself Around The Bipartisan Bill He Created
    Fox News12 days ago
    Arizona rejects thousands of mail ballots for mismatched voter signatures
    Arizona Luminaria6 days ago
    Janet Mello Convicted of Theft of $108 Million from the Army, Fights to Keep Pension While in Prison
    Alamogordo Conservative Daily8 days ago
    Kentucky Student Who Went Viral After Saying N-Word 200 Times And Assaulting A Black Woman Sentenced To Jail
    Black Enterprise3 days ago
    Judges consider undoing lawfare damage
    WashingtonExaminer26 days ago
    First Lady Jill Biden tells ABC that President Biden dropping out of the race was 'right call'
    Fox News2 days ago
    Harris campaign responds after Muslim leader expelled from rally
    Raw Story17 hours ago
    Who will certify the 2024 election?
    USA TODAY2 days ago
    Trump smacked down by Wall Street CEO minutes after bragging about his endorsement
    Raw Story19 days ago
    J.D. Vance: Trump threats to use military on 'enemy within' are 'from the heart'
    Raw Story2 days ago
    Meghan McCain Tears Into Her Ex-ABC Colleague Martha Raddatz Over Viral JD Vance Interview: She Sounds ‘Completely Psychotic’
    Mediaite9 days ago
    Kamala Harris Surprises Rallygoers With Damning Video Of 'Unstable And Unhinged' Trump
    HuffPost8 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy