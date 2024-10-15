Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • ABC News

    Democrats, Republicans lining up in new ways in 2024. No one knows what's next.

    By Tal Axelrod,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Y1scj_0w7HWOGw00

    The Democratic and Republican Parties' coalitions are undergoing a seismic change just weeks before Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump face off against each other.

    What comes after Election Day is anyone's guess.

    Harris is overperforming with seniors, sparking speculation she could even win a demographic that has traditionally leaned Republican. Trump, meanwhile, is eating into Democrats' edge with Black and Hispanic voters, particularly males, eroding a gap that has sunk past GOP presidential contenders.

    The 2024 presidential election therefore marks not just a key race to see who leads the country but also one of the first contests under what could be brand new dynamics for the parties. Gone, at least for now, are the days of Republicans banking on the support of older voters -- some of the nation's most reliable ballot punchers -- and Democrats' proclamations that demography is destiny.

    "The trend lines are that we can't take voters for granted, neither party can take voters for granted. The coalitions are shifting," said Jamal Simmons, a Democratic strategist and former communications director for Harris' vice-presidential office.

    Poll after poll suggests voter preferences are altering with little time to suss out what the changes mean.

    A CNN/SSRS poll released last month showed Harris leading Trump 50-46 among voters 65 years old and up. No Democratic presidential contender has carried that group since Al Gore in 2000.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26ZgzY_0w7HWOGw00
    Octavio Jones/Reuters - PHOTO: Supporters of Democratic presidential nominee and U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris cheer before the start of the golf cart rally in the retirement community of The Villages, Fla., Oct., 14, 2024.

    Meanwhile, a recent Pew poll showed Trump getting 14% support among Black voters and 38% support among Hispanic voters, compared to 79% and 54% for Harris, respectively. In 2020, President Joe Biden won 87% support from Black voters and 65% support from Latinos.

    MORE: Abortion, voting rights, other key issues on the ballot in states this election

    Those numbers are even starker when divided by gender.

    Biden won 79% support from Black men and 59% support among Hispanic men four years ago. In the pew poll, those numbers dropped to 72% support for Harris from Black men and 53% support for her from Hispanic men.

    The shifting numbers have the campaigns and outside operatives scrambling to figure out why voter preferences are changing the way they are and how long after Nov. 5 that shift will continue.

    Strategists in both parties speculated that seniors defecting to Harris are motivated by temperament and healthcare and are potentially spooked by the Jan. 6, 2021, riot on Capitol Hill and repeated Democratic attacks that Republicans will go after long-coveted entitlement programs.

    "One is, is that Democrats have done a lot for seniors. Thirty-five-dollar insulin, $2,000 cap on prescription drugs, negotiating with Medicare, etc., etc. They have an advantage on voters trust them on Social Security and Medicare more than Republicans. And I think that there's a qualitative thing, which is, I don't think for seniors, Trump is their type of Republican. They don't like his behavior," said John Anzalone, a Democratic pollster who conducts surveys for both Harris' campaign and AARP.

    Black and Latino voters, meanwhile, are thought to be leaning more on economic arguments than racial ones that Democrats had long deployed. Those voters, experts said, have defied traditional thinking of voters with uniquely strong cultural concerns and instead are taking into account similar concerns as white working-class voters.

    "What you're seeing is this transformation of things like race and ethnicity, where Black and brown voters are increasingly becoming more Republican for reasons that are clearly not racial," said Mike Madrid, a GOP strategist who studies and writes about Latino voting patterns. "This peculiar interaction between race, economic class and diplomas or college education...are happening in very unique ways that are reshaping the coalitions."

    "The Democratic Party is becoming more white, it's becoming less diverse, and where it's concentrating voters is with college-educated white progressives who are much more insulated to the economy and economic shocks and things like inflation and recessions. Those aren't issues for them. What is, is abortion rights, gun control, marriage equality," he said.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19sWnO_0w7HWOGw00
    Rebecca Noble/Getty Images - PHOTO: A flag reads "Latinos for Trump" outside of Republican presidential nominee, former President Donald Trumps' rally, Oct. 13, 2024, in Prescott Valley, Ariz.

    Economic frustrations are thought to be particularly motivating among men, with whom Trump is consolidating support.

    "Democrats have to talk about issues that are important to men, which are very often economic issues, particularly around aspirations. Men want to be able to take care of their families, be contributors to society, and have the standing that comes with a good job or a good business," Simmons said.

    Each candidate is putting in work to stem their losses.

    Trump has boasted of his plan to end taxes on Social Security income, and Harris is waging a full court media blitz to bring Black men back into the fold, appearing on key radio shows and deploying former President Barack Obama to deliver a stern message to those potentially wary of electing a female president.

    The country will only have to wait mere weeks to see if those efforts will pay off -- for this election. Even the most veteran operatives aren't sure what happens from Nov. 6 onward.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Oi2j2_0w7HWOGw00
    Brandon Bell/Rebecca Noble/Getty Images - PHOTO: Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during a campaign rally, Oct. 10, 2024, in Chandler, Ariz. Republican presidential nominee, former President Donald Trump takes the stage during a campaign rally, Oct. 13, 2024, in Prescott Valley, Ariz.

    Trump has said this will be his last race, and his singular hold on the GOP may not be replicated, meaning the day after he leaves the stage -- whenever that happens -- could mark a watershed political moment.

    "I think you're asking the right questions. I just don't have all the right answers," GOP pollster Whit Ayres said when asked what comes next. "I am loathe to try to give a prediction about what a party would look like without a figure that has so dominated the party for the last eight years."

    Some strategists think the dynamics will snap back -- with seniors going back to Republicans and voters of color coming home to the Democratic Party, arguing that the unique personalities in this year's race are driving the movement, as seen by more traditional trends playing out in some down-ballot races.

    "If he goes away, if we beat him, I think that this whole thing starts lining back up as long as you have a strong Democratic nominee," said Democratic strategist Chuck Rocha. "I don't see all the opportunities once Donald Trump is gone, because the Donald Trump phenomenon is only happening with Donald Trump."

    "I think Trump is seen as better on the economy among a subset of younger voters than most Republicans. So, I think it will be challenging for Republicans writ large to mimic that success," added a source familiar with the Harris campaign's thinking.

    MORE: Economic discontent, issue divisions add up to tight presidential contest: POLL

    Others disagreed, noting that the trends that are producing the changes, such as a rise in populism, were bubbling up prior to Trump and will outlive his political career.

    "I don't think Trump is the driver of this," Madrid said. "These dynamics began before him.

    "I don't think it's as clear as to say one group is going to benefit over the other. I think what we're seeing is the movement of all these pieces away from a right-left spectrum to a top-down spectrum," he added.

    Still others predicted a whole new ballgame.

    Trump has undoubtedly altered America's politics, and, as seen by the failures of some of his primary rivals, his personal brand is difficult to replicate -- meaning without him on a ticket, the country might simply be staring into the political unknown.

    "Floodgates open up for there to be competition among subgroups. I absolutely believe that. I think all bets are off. And it just depends on who the candidates are on both sides," Anzalone said. "There may be no snapping back."

    Comments / 49
    Add a Comment
    Joe Friday
    1d ago
    Kamala Harris is not only neurotic but she's lazy which is why she failed the bar in California , but so did Hillary Clinton and Michelle Obama and to pass the bar you just have to work hard enough to memorize all the information you need and so many people are just too lazy to do that and she's one of them and she still lazy today which is why she doesn't bring up any facts and dates she only brings up vague ideologies and silly little comments that are easy to memorize ! She would be a disaster for this country because Being lazy is a terrible detriment to a person's character !
    JamieT
    1d ago
    Who in their right mind could vote for this idiot. (quotes from Kameltoe) "So Ukraine is a country in Europe. It exists next to another country called Russia. Russia is a bigger country. Russia is a powerful country. Russia decided to invade a smaller country called Ukraine. So, basically, that’s wrong.”
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Opinion: Harris should be losing to Trump. But Republicans made the wrong choice.
    USA TODAY1 day ago
    J.D. Vance could oust Donald Trump from the presidency under this scenario
    Raw Story2 days ago
    'I Shouldn't Say It': Obama Brings Down The House With 1 Loaded Question About Trump
    HuffPost6 days ago
    ‘It’s Just Really Sick’: Harris Supporter Outraged After Anti-Kamala Ad Features Her Talking About Dead Son
    Mediaite7 days ago
    Trump takes commanding lead over Harris across betting markets
    Fox Business2 days ago
    News Anchor Fired During Live Show
    iheart.com5 days ago
    Bret Baier Previews Fox News Interview With Kamala Harris By Arguing She Knows She Needs New ‘Strategy,’ ‘More Outreach’
    Mediaite2 days ago
    Republican rep goes silent for eight seconds when asked if he supports Trump’s deportation policy
    The Independent1 day ago
    If Elected Again, Donald Trump Will Use the Military as an All-Powerful Tool to Deploy on U.S. Soil
    Bucks County Beacon3 days ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida19 days ago
    What we know about Trump, Harris medical records after VP releases doctor's report
    ABC News1 day ago
    Trump spends most of his town hall standing jamming to music after two people falling ill derail his mic time
    The Independent2 days ago
    Harris-Trump polls tighten, but PredictIt and Polymarket tell a different story
    Fortune2 days ago
    Trump Stands Awkwardly on Stage Listening to Music for 40 Minutes After Rally Attendees Pass Out: ‘Would Anybody Else Like To Faint?’
    Mediaite2 days ago
    Amid ongoing Helene recovery, early voting set to begin in North Carolina
    ABC News2 hours ago
    Court rules nearly 98,000 Arizonans whose citizenship hadn’t been confirmed can vote the full ballot
    Arizona Luminaria24 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today13 days ago
    Harris steps out of friendly media confines to do interview with Fox News' Bret Baier
    ABC News1 day ago
    Judge in Michael Jordan's father's murder trial asks for convicted killer's release
    ABC News1 day ago
    Opinion: Trump might win this election. What does that say about the Democratic Party?
    USA TODAY2 days ago
    Harris works to appeal to Black men, a critical group for Democrats
    ABC News1 day ago
    FTC adopts 'click-to-cancel' rule, aiming to help consumers easily end subscriptions
    ABC News13 hours ago
    Trump's 'enemy from within' threat spurs critics' alarm about his authoritarian shift
    ABC News1 day ago
    After hurricanes, officials confront damaged polling places, displaced voters
    ABC News1 day ago
    National Zoo closes to welcome 2 giant pandas from China
    ABC News2 days ago
    Election Day restrictions in Georgia raise red flags
    ABC News1 day ago
    Vance stands by Trump's false claims Venezuelan gangs have invaded Aurora, Colorado
    ABC News3 days ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today7 days ago
    Annoyed Trump lashes out at Bloomberg editor when confronted over US economy
    the-independent.com1 day ago
    Voters question Harris' pitch as agent of change: POLL
    ABC News6 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy