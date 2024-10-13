Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • ABC News

    Biden tours hurricane-hit Florida, announces $612M in resiliency projects for state

    By Michelle Stoddart,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gYWnZ_0w54HHAK00

    President Joe Biden on Sunday toured areas of Florida ravaged by the back-to-back hurricanes and announced federal funding for projects to strengthen the electrical grid and a "whole government" effort to help the state recover.

    We've been in frequent contact, and it’s in moments like this, we come together to take care of each other -- not as Democrats or Republicans, but as Americans. Americans, who need help, and Americans who help you, if you were in the same situation," Biden said in St. Petersburg. "We are one, United States."

    Biden also announced $612 million for six Department of Energy projects in the Southeast.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gFte3_0w54HHAK00
    Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP - PHOTO: President Joe Biden speaks following a briefing by federal, state, and local officials in St. Pete Beach, Fla., during a tour of areas affected by Hurricane Milton, Oct. 13, 2024.

    Two of the projects are focused in Florida and provide a combined $94M in federal funds, according to the White House.

    MORE: Biden to visit Florida after Hurricane Milton, calls on Johnson to 'step up' on disaster aid

    "This funding will not only restore power, but will make the region's power system stronger and more capable and reduce the frequency and duration of power outages while extreme weather events become more frequent," Biden said.

    Gainesville Regional Utilities will use the funding to help mitigate the effects of increasingly extreme weather in north central Florida, "through storm hardening, as well as faster restoration through deployment of self-healing devices and tools that will enable more efficient and precise dispatching of field teams during outages," the White House said in a statement.

    Switched Source, a private utility technology developer, will work with Florida Power and Light to deploy Phase-EQ, which "optimizes power flow in distribution circuits, will unlock over 200 MW of system capacity, and improve reliability on circuits serving communities that are most susceptible to prolonged outages," according to the White House.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=481QFN_0w54HHAK00
    Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP - PHOTO: With President Joe Biden aboard, Marine One surveys areas affected by Hurricane Milton in Florida, from Tampa to St. Petersburg, Oct. 13, 2024.

    "These investments are part of the president’s commitment to making long-term investments that protect, enhance, and upgrade our nation’s electric grid, especially in the face of extreme weather events," the White House said in a statement.

    MORE: 'The roads are flowing and shelters have space,' DeSantis says

    Hurricane Milton made landfall in Florida as a Category 3 storm on Wednesday evening. At least 16 people were killed in the storm and over a million remain without power.

    On Sunday, Biden thanked local officials for their response, pointing out that several had homes damaged or flooded in the storms, and recognized first responders who had flooded into the region in the days following Milton.

    "Go look at the numbers that showed up from around the country -- Canada, California, Nebraska, all over the country -- to come here to help. Men and women in uniform, as I said, health care personnel, neighbors helping neighbors and so many more people," Biden said. "This is all a team effort, folks. It made a big difference, and it saved lives. But there's much more to do."

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 326
    Add a Comment
    Diana Spencer
    1d ago
    What about North Carolina?
    Christina Hall
    1d ago
    I hate his sunglass! Ugly for him !
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Trump tells hurricane victims he'll help cover cost of generators — but only if elected
    Raw Story4 days ago
    Potential storm 'Nadine' could hit Florida after Hurricane Milton as Sunshine State faces dual threats
    The Mirror US6 days ago
    Watch: Ron DeSantis Blows a Fuse Upon Hearing Hurricane Damage Costs
    The New Republic5 days ago
    Kamala Harris’ Doctor Reveals List of Medical Conditions
    TheDailyBeast3 days ago
    Kamala Harris Allegedly Outwitted by Joe Biden
    digitalchew.com4 days ago
    Death row inmate's bizarre last meal request shocks Texas prison staff
    The Mirror US8 days ago
    Family Dollar customer shocked after overhearing employees discussing new product policy: 'It makes me so angry'
    thecooldown.com3 days ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato5 days ago
    ‘He Just Called Me a Pervert, He Will Be Sued Now’: Alan Dershowitz Pledges to Sue Debate Opponent
    Mediaite6 days ago
    If Elected Again, Donald Trump Will Use the Military as an All-Powerful Tool to Deploy on U.S. Soil
    Bucks County Beacon2 days ago
    COVID-19 Treatment Recalled Nationwide Due to Serious Health Risk
    Uncovering Florida21 days ago
    Hurricane Leslie path: Here's where it's headed
    FOX6Now.com Milwaukee5 days ago
    Man in eye of Hurricane Milton saw 'giant blue explosions' and has worrying fear
    The Mirror US5 days ago
    Officer from MS Found in Patrol Car, Passed Out with Meth Pipe in Hand
    Mississippi News Group6 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson11 days ago
    Court rules nearly 98,000 Arizonans whose citizenship hadn’t been confirmed can vote the full ballot
    Arizona Luminaria23 days ago
    More than 100 members of Congress call for US to ‘suspend’ controversial health study on alcohol
    New York Post5 days ago
    COVID-19 cases during 1st wave linked to higher heart attack, stroke risk: Study
    ABC News4 days ago
    Martha Stewart Says Prosecutors Who Put Her In Prison ‘Should Be Put In A Cuisinart & Turned On High’
    uInterview.com4 days ago
    Potential hurricane 'Nadine' is on a path to hit Florida in Milton's wake
    Daily Mail7 days ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida20 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile15 days ago
    Harris campaign office in Arizona shot at for third time in a month, police say
    ABC News6 days ago
    Tampa Bay Buccaneers stadium underwater with wild footage showing it ‘like an ocean’ after Hurricane Milton storm surge
    The US Sun5 days ago
    We’ve had to rip down our Halloween decorations because they’re ‘triggering’ our neighbours – people need to grow up
    The US Sun6 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune25 days ago
    Man arrested after dog found tied to post ahead of Hurricane Milton's landfall
    ABC News3 hours ago
    Suspect captured in killing deputy who tried to help woman being battered
    ABC News2 days ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza4 days ago
    Property tax reform is on the November ballot: Here’s what to know
    WyoFile14 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy