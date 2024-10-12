Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • ABC News

    Soldier who attempted to assist ISIS in killing US troops sentenced to 14 years

    By Jon Haworth,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gNG78_0w4BCbGK00

    A United States Army soldier has been sentenced to 14 years in prison after he allegedly attempted to assist ISIS in conducting a deadly ambush on U.S. troops, according to the Department of Justice.

    Cole Bridges, a 24-year old man from Stow, Ohio, has been sentenced to 168 months in prison followed by 10 years of supervised release for “attempting to provide material support to a designated foreign terrorist organization and attempting to murder U.S. military service members, based on his efforts to assist the Islamic State of Iraq and al-Sham (ISIS) to attack and kill U.S. soldiers in the Middle East,” the DOJ announced Friday.

    MORE: Head and hands found in Colorado freezer belong to 16-year-old girl last seen in 2005

    Bridges originally pleaded guilty to terrorism charges on June 14, 2023, but his sentence was handed down this week, officials said.

    Bridges joined the U.S. Army in approximately September 2019 and was assigned as a cavalry scout in the Third Infantry Division based in Fort Stewart, Georgia, according to court documents.

    MORE: Woman killed after rock thrown through her car's windshield making it 3rd such incident in 3 days

    “Before he joined the Army, beginning in at least 2019, Bridges began researching and consuming online propaganda promoting jihadists and their violent ideology, and began to express his support for ISIS and jihad on social media,” the DOJ said. “In or about October 2020, approximately one year after joining the Army, Bridges began communicating with an FBI online covert employee (the OCE), who was posing as an ISIS supporter in contact with ISIS fighters in the Middle East.”

    It was during these communications that Bridges expressed his frustration with the U.S. military and his desire to aid ISIS, officials said.

    MORE: Police hunt suspect who shot and killed 2-year-old sea lion lying on California beach

    “Bridges then provided training and guidance to purported ISIS fighters who were planning attacks, including advice about potential targets in New York City. Bridges also provided the OCE with portions of a U.S. Army training manual and guidance about military combat tactics, with the understanding that the materials would be used by ISIS in future attack planning.”

    In December 2020, Bridges subsequently began to supply the OCE with instructions for the purported ISIS fighters on how to attack U.S. forces in the Middle East.

    MORE: Police K-9 retires after 8-year career, including taking bullet to neck for owner

    “Bridges diagrammed specific military maneuvers intended to help ISIS fighters maximize the lethality of future attacks on U.S. troops,” according to the DOJ. “Bridges also provided advice about the best way to fortify an ISIS encampment to ambush U.S. Special Forces, including by wiring certain buildings with explosives to kill the U.S. troops.”

    Bridges also provided the OCE with a video of himself in his U.S. Army body armor standing in front of a flag often used by ISIS fighters and making a gesture symbolic of support for ISIS in January 2021, authorities said, and even sent a second video a week later where he reportedly used a voice manipulator to read a propaganda speech in support of the anticipated ambush by ISIS on U.S. troops.

    MORE: US Marshals arrest man 5 months after he allegedly shot somebody in the head, set them on fire

    “The FBI Washington, Atlanta, and Cleveland Field Offices investigated the case, with valuable assistance provided by U.S. Army Counterintelligence, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Georgia, Air Force Office of Special Investigations, U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command, and U.S. Army Third Infantry Division,” the DOJ said.

    “Our troops risk their lives for our country,” said acting U.S. Attorney Audrey Strauss said when Bridges was initially charged in January 2021. “But they should never face such peril at the hands of one of their own."

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 269
    Add a Comment
    Glenn Murphy
    1d ago
    it would be a shame if he were "Epsteined" while incarcerated.
    Dave Whitney
    1d ago
    This country's going to hell in a hand basket.
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Afghan man in Oklahoma plotted Election Day terror attack in US on behalf of ISIS, Justice Department says
    Fox News6 days ago
    US Army soldier from Stow sentenced to 14 years in prison on federal terrorism charges
    Akron Beacon Journal2 days ago
    Army Soldier Sentenced to 14 Years for Plotting to Help ISIS Ambush U.S. Troops
    Tysonomo Multimedia2 days ago
    Boy Called Police Saying Little Brother Had Been Dead in Home for a Year. Now, His Mother Is Going to Prison
    People5 days ago
    Top election data analyst says Trump’s odds of winning have suddenly surged - but can’t explain why
    The Independent4 days ago
    Death row inmate's bizarre last meal request shocks Texas prison staff
    The Mirror US7 days ago
    Mayor Beheaded Just Days After Taking Office In Grisly Murder
    Wide Open Eats7 days ago
    News Anchor Fired During Live Show
    iHeartRadio3 days ago
    Carter’s Grave is Vandalized – Again
    bylocalnews.com3 days ago
    Black man found hanged after lawsuit against police
    rolling out5 days ago
    Remains of Michigan woman, 68, who disappeared during vacation, found in stomach of shark
    Fox News6 days ago
    Head and hands found in Colorado freezer belong to 16-year-old girl last seen in 2005
    ABC News2 days ago
    Kamala Harris’ Doctor Reveals List of Medical Conditions
    TheDailyBeast2 days ago
    Melania Trump reveals how Barron has settled into life at NYU after professors sign critical letter against Donald
    The Independent5 days ago
    Sean “Diddy” Combs seen walking to courthouse in prison clothes
    breezyscroll.com3 days ago
    Arrest made in connection with FEMA threats in North Carolina
    ABC News8 hours ago
    The Russian arms dealer who was exchanged for Brittney Griner is trying to sell weapons to the Houthis: report
    Business Insider7 days ago
    ‘This Is Insane!’ CNN Guest LOSES IT on Panelist Who Says ‘Both’ Trump and Harris Use Extreme Rhetoric
    Mediaite2 days ago
    ‘It’s Just Really Sick’: Harris Supporter Outraged After Anti-Kamala Ad Features Her Talking About Dead Son
    Mediaite5 days ago
    Corrections officer, impregnated by inmate, caught smuggling meth to prison lover
    New York Post4 days ago
    Boy gives his last dollar to someone he mistook as 'homeless.' What he got in return changed his life
    MarketRealist3 days ago
    Teacher who went to principal's office and confessed she had 'done something inappropriate' is hit with lawsuit
    Daily Mail4 days ago
    Suspect captured in killing deputy who tried to help woman being battered
    ABC News1 day ago
    ‘I’m terrified I’ll be executed’: Trump win could bring spree of death row killings
    The Guardian11 hours ago
    Florida Man 'Lieutenant Dan,' Who Rode Out Hurricane Milton in a Boat, Drops N-Word During Kick Live Stream
    Complex2 days ago
    Former CBS staffers call for 'outside investigation' into '60 Minutes' controversy: 'There's a problem here'
    Fox News3 days ago
    ‘I f—ed up big time’: Dad who beat daughter to death after fight over prom will likely spend the rest of his life in prison
    Law & Crime3 days ago
    Harris campaign office in Arizona shot at for third time in a month, police say
    ABC News5 days ago
    If Elected Again, Donald Trump Will Use the Military as an All-Powerful Tool to Deploy on U.S. Soil
    Bucks County Beacon1 day ago
    Massive Cruise Ship Rocked by Hurricane Milton in Shocking Video
    suggest.com4 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy