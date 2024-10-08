Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • ABC News

    Supreme Court appears likely to uphold limits on ghost gun kits

    By Devin Dwyer,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=409wqc_0vyPF1bS00

    The Supreme Court on Tuesday appeared likely to uphold government regulation of self-assemble firearm kits that produce untraceable weapons known as "ghost guns."

    The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives -- responding to a skyrocketing number of ghost guns recovered at crime scenes -- released new rules in 2022 treating the kits and partially complete gun frames and receivers as traditional firearms, requiring dealers to serialize the weapons, perform background checks on buyers and enforce minimum age limits. The industry sued to block it.

    During oral argument in the case, Garland v. VanDerStok, a majority of the justices seemed skeptical of the idea that kits "readily converted" into a fully functional weapon, sometimes in less than an hour, should be exempt from federal gun law.

    "What is the purpose of selling a receiver without the holes drilled in it?" asked Chief Justice John Roberts of the gun kit makers' attorney Peter Patterson.

    "Some individuals enjoy, like working on their car every weekend, some individuals want to construct their own firearms," Patterson said. "So the purpose of selling it... is to assist and provide individuals with material with which they can do that."

    Roberts replied skeptically, saying, "Well, I mean, drilling a hole or two, I would think, doesn't give the same sort of reward that you get from working on your car on the weekends."

    The government contends the manufacturers created partially complete designs deliberately to circumvent the law.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ewf2S_0vyPF1bS00
    Bronx District Attorney via Reuters - PHOTO: The home-assembled firearm known as a "ghost gun" used in the fatal shooting of Angellyh Yambo is displayed in this April 8, 2022, handout photo.

    The Gun Control Act of 1968 defines a "firearm" as any weapon which is designed -- "or may readily be converted" -- to expel a projectile. It also explicitly includes "the frame or receiver of any such weapon." It did not define the terms frame or receiver.

    A parts kit, noted Justice Elena Kagan, is "analogous to an IKEA table kit" -- it would still be considered a piece of furniture even if it was still unassembled in the box, she suggested. Many of her colleagues appeared to agree.

    Several of the conservative justices, however, voiced concern about where to draw the legal line over a non-functional gun frame or receiver, specifically when one would count as a "firearm" under the law and when it would not.

    MORE: Supreme Court's new term takes on ghost guns, porn access and trans care bans

    "Every piece of paper and pen is not a grocery list," said Justice Neil Gorsuch.

    Justice Brett Kavanaugh worried that some unassuming firearm parts manufacturers could "unintentionally be swept up by these restrictions."

    Justice Samuel Alito suggested the government's definition of regulated frames and receivers may be too broad.

    "I put out on a counter some eggs, some chopped up ham, some chopped up peppers and onions. Is that a western omelet?" Alito asked Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar, defending the ATF regulation on behalf of the Biden administration.

    "No," Prelogar replied. "Some items have well-known other uses to become something other than an omelet. The key difference here is that these weapons parts kits are designed and intended to be used as instruments of combat and they have no other conceivable use."

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38K3z1_0vyPF1bS00
    ABC News - PHOTO: Guy Boyd and his mother Denise Wieck of Ann Arbor, Mich., want ghost guns -- the self-assembled weapons which are not traceable -- regulated the same as fully functional firearms. Boyd was accidentally shot by a teenage friend with a ghost gun.

    Ghost guns are also being recovered from crime scenes at an alarming rate, according to Justice Department data. In 2017, the ATF collected 1,600 guns without a serial number; four years later in 2021, the number was 19,000 -- a 1000% increase.

    They have also enjoyed surging popularity among teens, who are unable to legally purchase a fully functional weapon from a licensed dealer before the age of 18.

    “Ghost guns. It’s in the name: it’s a gun. It’s a firearm. It’s a projectile,” said Guy Boyd, a Michigan man who was accidentally shot in the face by his high school best friend with a homemade firearm. Both were 17 at the time of the incident. “It’s something that can take somebody’s life, or almost take somebody’s life. It’s common sense, in my opinion, that they should be treated like a regular gun.”

    Boyd, 20, lost his right eye in the ordeal and now suffers from chronic seizures, memory issues, depression and anxiety.

    “That teenager [who shot Boyd] should not have been able to purchase a weapon like that, but he was able to order a gun building kit and build it at home,” said Eric Tirschwell, executive director and chief litigation counsel at Everytown for Gun Safety. “The industry is really undermining parents’ ability to keep their kids safe and arming teenagers in a way that the laws are really set up to prevent.”

    Pro-gun groups opposing the rule say the dangers are being overblown and that the law simply does not apply to products that are not fully functional guns.

    “There is a world of things under the law that are not ‘guns.’ There’s a world of things in the law that are guns. We can all agree with that. This is about drawing the line between those two worlds,” said Cody Wilson , co-founder and CEO of Defense Distributed, one of the largest manufacturers of gun parts kits and a plaintiff in the high court case.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2T4aY5_0vyPF1bS00
    ABC News - PHOTO: Cody Wilson, co-founder and CEO of Defense Distributed, is asking the U.S. Supreme Court to strike down the Biden Administration's regulation of self-assemble gun kits.

    “This rule is about taking physical articles in a state of near completion and regulating them and say, ‘Well, close enough,’” he said. “We don’t agree with them being regulated in the first place.”

    During Tuesday's argument, Prelogar said recent data reveals a decline in the number of ghost guns in circulation -- one sign that the regulation is working as intended. She warned the court not to reverse course and open the floodgates.

    "If this court now says that one undrilled hole is enough to exempt these products from regulation, then that is going to be a sea change in how the Gun Control Act is implemented," she said. "At that point it can't serve out its function because all manufacturers everywhere could simply exempt their products from regulation through that simple expedient. And that means that going forward, all guns could become ghost guns."

    For families like Boyd's the stakes are all too high.

    “A minor or people with mental issues -- there’s no reason to be able to buy a gun online that’s untraceable,” said Denise Wieck, Boyd’s mother. “For the kits to not be considered a gun is just amazing. Guns are just too easy to get out there, and a lot of them are ghost guns because people have bought them that shouldn’t have been able to buy them.”

    A decision in the case is expected by the end of June 2025.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 4
    Add a Comment
    Allan Jaworski
    2d ago
    The entire argument hinges on ease on manufacture, not whether someone can manufacture. With CNC machining and 3D printing, the ease argument is out the window. Otherwise the ATF could regulate every block of aluminum or steel as a potential firearm, just waiting to emerge.
    Brkr21 Prkchp
    2d ago
    Since 1968 when the GCA was passed and signed into law the ATF has determined that 80% or less receivers/frames are not firearms and do not fall under the GCA, therefore the ATF has no authority to regulate them and in fact hasn't for 50 yrs. Congress has not passed any law changing the GCA and the ATF no longer can use Chevrom deference as an excuse to expand its power to essentially make law. The ATF has clearly exceeeded its power.
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Supreme Court could give Oklahoma murderer another shot at avoiding execution
    ABC News1 day ago
    Georgia Supreme Court reinstates six-week abortion ban while state appeals
    The Current GA2 days ago
    Man Wanted on Statutory Rape Warrant Arrested by Ridgeland Police
    Mississippi News Group1 day ago
    Police officer accused of touching woman on traffic stop
    Jacksonville Today14 days ago
    Texas set to execute man on discredited 'shaken baby syndrome' hypothesis
    ABC News2 days ago
    Harris campaign office in Arizona shot at for third time in a month, police say
    ABC News1 day ago
    US Marshals arrest man 5 months after he shot victim in head, set them on fire: Cops
    ABC News2 days ago
    1 dead, 23 rescued after being trapped underground in Colorado gold mine: Officials
    ABC News7 hours ago
    Police K-9 retires after 8-year career, including taking bullet to neck for owner
    ABC News1 day ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile10 days ago
    Mike Connors ('Mannix') and Barbara Hale ('Perry Mason') Both Died on the Same Day: January 27, 2017
    Herbie J Pilato4 hours ago
    Ahead of election, experts warn hurricane misinformation is 'just the beginning'
    ABC News2 days ago
    3 dead in medical helicopter crash
    ABC News3 days ago
    Police hunt suspect who shot and killed 2-year-old sea lion lying on California beach
    ABC News21 hours ago
    Assaulted by her cellmate in Tucson, a trans woman took the federal prisons to court
    Arizona Luminaria1 day ago
    Why Hurricane Milton may be putting some Floridians' mental health at risk
    ABC News1 day ago
    Northern lights on display across the eastern US amid 'severe' solar storm
    ABC News1 day ago
    Firefighters aid homeless as anti-camping law takes effect
    Jacksonville Today9 days ago
    24 Nests Confirmed: Record-Breaking Year for Smallest, Rarest Sea Turtle in Florida
    Uncovering Florida26 days ago
    Harris media blitz marked by saying 'not a thing' she'd do differently from Biden
    ABC News1 day ago
    Fraudulent Urine Drug Testing Leads to Over $700,000 Recovery from Toxicology Laboratory
    Uncovering Florida7 days ago
    Evacuations ordered as two Wyoming wildfires explode
    WyoFile8 days ago
    Tampa Bay evacuation resources by county: Shelters for seniors and pets
    ABC News2 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post7 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post16 days ago
    Jackson PD Issue Warrant for Jackson Homicide Suspect
    Mississippi News Group2 days ago
    Mayport naval ship intercepts missiles in Middle East
    Jacksonville Today12 days ago
    Higher penalties for prolonged suffering of snowmobile-battered wildlife clears committee
    WyoFile9 days ago
    Order Free COVID-19 Tests at the End of September
    Alameda Post15 days ago
    Trump outpaces Harris and Walz in campaign events as Election Day approaches
    ABC News14 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy